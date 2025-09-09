Priscilla Hon’s run through qualifying to the third round of a Slam for the first time has lifted her within reach of a top-100 debut.

Melbourne, Australia, 9 September 2025 | Dan Imhoff

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Five years after a career-threatening hip injury, Priscilla Hon’s breakout run to the US Open third round has delivered a welcome ranking surge.

The 27-year-old owned just two Grand Slam wins in nine attempts before she arrived at Flushing Meadows, but after five wins on the trot – including three in qualifying and her biggest at a major over 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova – the Queenslander departed New York at a career-high mark.

Hon climbed 20 spots to world No.106 following her third-round exit to American Ann Li.

While her qualifying campaign ended in the final round for the second major in a row, Emerson Jones improved 18 places to world No.180 – her highest ranking.

Jones fell one match short of a US Open debut after she succumbed to former Australian Open junior champion Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Destanee Aiava climbed two places to world No.164 after she qualified in New York for the second year in succession.

A trio of three-set qualifying victories before a first-round defeat to seventh seed Jasmine Paolini left the 25-year-old 17 spots shy of her best rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.16 +2 Maya Joint No.45 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.88 -5 Ajla Tomljanovic No.91 -12 Priscilla Hon No.106 +20 Talia Gibson No.107 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.129 -8 Maddison Inglis No.138 +3 Astra Sharma No.143 -3 Daria Saville No.157 -2

MEN’S SINGLES

Adam Walton made the biggest strides of any Australian man in the top 300 following his best win at a major over 22nd seed Ugo Humbert in the opening round of the US Open.

The 26-year-old fell to Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong, but his second-round finish was enough to boost his ranking 10 places to a career-high world No.75.

Bernard Tomic continued his climb back towards the top 150 after he improved four places to world No.164 following a second round US Open qualifying finish, while James Duckworth inched one spot up to world No.105 after he contested the main draw as a lucky loser.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.40 -4 Adam Walton No.75 +10 Jordan Thompson No.77 -19 Chris O’Connell No.89 -8 Aleksandar Vukic No.95 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.96 0 James Duckworth No.105 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.110 -7 Bernard Tomic No.164 +4

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Storm Hunter has continued her steady climb back up the doubles rankings following a semifinal alongside Brazil’s Laura Pigossi at the Guadalajara WTA 125 event.

The last-four finish in Mexico was Hunter’s first semifinal at any level since Birmingham in June and lifted her back up to world No.74.

Ellen Perez remains the highest ranked of four Australians in the top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Gadecki No.60 -1 Maya Joint No.64 -3 Storm Hunter No.74 +20 Petra Hule No.129 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.144 +5 Priscilla Hon No.180 -2 Taylah Preston No.198 -22 Destanee Aiava No.204 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.210 0

MEN’S DOUBLES

John-Patrick Smith has returned to the top 50 in doubles following a run to the round of 16 at the US Open alongside Brazilian Fernando Romboli.

The 36-year-old reached a career-high world No.50 in early August before a brief hiatus.

He has joined Jordan Thompson and John Peers as the third Australian in the top 50.

The 37-year-old Peers is again the highest-ranked Aussie in men’s doubles at No.27 after he and American Jackson Withrow reached the US Open second round.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move John Peers No.27 0 Jordan Thompson No.43 -27 John Patrick-Smith No.50 +1 Matt Ebden No.54 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.60 -4 Matthew Romios No.80 -5 Blake Bayldon No.99 -4 Max Purcell No.105 -82 Alexei Popyrin No.141 -3 Tristan Schoolkate No.151 +2

