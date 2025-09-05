The coaching hub

Welcome to our coaching hub, your gateway to growth and excellence. Find courses, workshops, membership packages, coaching apps and more to take your coaching to the next level.

Everything you need to succeed as a tennis coach

Start your coaching journey with Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia is committed to developing and strengthening our coaching workforce. Through accredited courses and membership packages that support coaches throughout their entire coaching journey, we make sure all our coaches have the support they need to continue to grow and thrive.

Looking for your next coaching job?

Explore new coaching roles and opportunities in your state. Looking to hire? Post a vacancy on Tennis Australia's Coaches Job Board.

No Limits Girls Squad at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena

Continuous learning opportunities

Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practices. We provide courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business.  

From practical tips for running engaging activities for kids and adults, easy-to-follow guides on adapting tennis for players with disabilities and resources for delivering other racquet sports to broaden your reach – all the way to business development workshops covering operations, marketing, HR and more – we have everything you need to get you coaching with confidence.

Digital apps and support for coaches

Discover digital solutions that make running your coaching business simpler, faster and more connected.

A coach assesses a game using a tablet for notes

Development programs for women coaches

Our women and girls programs are designed to support, inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, a scholarship program and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact – on and off the court.

Safeguarding is every coach’s responsibility

Every kid deserves to enjoy tennis in a positive, child-safe environment. Understand your role and key responsibilities to make sure our young players continue to shine.​

Female coach teaching tennis racquet hold to young male player