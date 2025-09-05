Start your coaching journey with Tennis Australia
Tennis Australia is committed to developing and strengthening our coaching workforce. Through accredited courses and membership packages that support coaches throughout their entire coaching journey, we make sure all our coaches have the support they need to continue to grow and thrive.
Continuous learning opportunities
Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practices. We provide courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business.
From practical tips for running engaging activities for kids and adults, easy-to-follow guides on adapting tennis for players with disabilities and resources for delivering other racquet sports to broaden your reach – all the way to business development workshops covering operations, marketing, HR and more – we have everything you need to get you coaching with confidence.
Development programs for women coaches
Our women and girls programs are designed to support, inspire and empower women coaches at every stage of their journey. Through professional development opportunities, a scholarship program and a strong network of passionate mentors, we’re helping women build confidence, sharpen their knowledge and lead with impact – on and off the court.