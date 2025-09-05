- For venues
Clubspark for venues and clubs
Clubspark helps more people discover your venue, manage your website, court bookings, memberships and events. Trusted by thousands of tennis venues around the world, this online platform streamlines venue operations and reduces administrative burden.
- Court bookings – easily set up online bookings for your courts, and open up your venue to regular and casual players
- Set up and manage programs – create and manage coaching sessions and programs at your venue
- Membership management – keep track of your members' bookings and contact details, as well as sell membership packages
- Website – help your venue reach more tennis players with your own website that's easy to customise and mobile-friendly
Already using Clubspark?
If you already have a Clubspark account, you can go ahead and sign in as an administrator below.
How to get support
Our Clubspark Support Centre is the hub to get you set up and use Clubspark. You can also contact your local state or territory tennis body representative to discuss how you can easily get started.
Contact the Customer Support team on:
Phone: 1800 PLAY TENNIS (1800 752 983)
Email: play@tennis.com.au
Customer Support team operating hours (AEDT)
Monday – Friday 9am-5pm
Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Frequently asked questions
Clubspark is an online tool that helps you manage your tennis club by simplifying your administrative duties. It helps you manage your court bookings, memberships and events, as well as promote your club with a free website template.
You can get set up on Clubspark by getting in touch with your local Member Association representative. Once you're all set, discover what it can do for your club.
With an upgraded Clubspark Booking Module now available to all tennis venues, managing your court bookings has never been easier.
The upgrade includes:
- more intuitive look and feel of the platform so you can better focus on managing your clubs
- the ability to book courts without contact details
- better navigation around court security and lighting solutions.
Clubspark is fully integrated with Tennis Australia's trusted suppliers for access and/or lighting products. These include:
- an end-to-end system of automated gate access and lighting provided by Complete Security Solutions
- secure access solution using the Igloohome Padlock technology, supplied by IOT locks
- better control for court lighting for greater accessibility by Barclay Consulting Services.
Find out more on how Clubspark can better manage the security and accessibility of your courts.
Yes, you can. You'll need to add your Igloohome lock(s) to Clubspark in order to provide court access for online bookings.
Before you do so, you must:
- be registered as a lock user
- pair your lock to the Igloohome app
- purchase an exchange code for each lock.
Once you have followed the above steps, you can then add and configure the locks to give access to specific courts at your venue.
For more information, see the details on configuring Igloohome locks with Clubspark.
Good news – the new Find, Book and Play experience on our website can help more players discover your tennis club and hire courts.
The Find, Book and Play experience allows players to simply enter a suburb or postcode and find an available court or coach in the area. The tool is powered by the data standard OpenActive, which allows Tennis Australia to retrieve court information (including availability, time slots and pricing) from Clubspark and show it in real time.
All you have to do is ensure your court availability and pricing is up to date on Clubspark, and we'll take care of the rest.
Clubspark for coaches
Clubspark is a key player in your coaching business to manage lesson bookings, website and communication with your customers. Trusted by thousands of coaches around the world, this online platform takes the pressure off so you can do what you do best: nurture tennis players to be at the top of their game.
Clubspark is a complimentary Tennis Australia Business Coach Member benefit (Business Members only).
Already a Clubspark user?
If you've already signed up for a Clubspark account, use the link below to sign in as an administrator.
How to get support
Our Clubspark Support Centre is the hub to get you set up and use Clubspark. You can also contact your local state or territory tennis body representative to discuss how you can easily get started.
Frequently asked questions
Clubspark is an all-in-one online platform for tennis coaches, provided through your Coach Business Membership at Tennis Australia. It helps manage lesson bookings, payments, communication and your online presence – saving time, boosting visibility and making it easier to run and grow your coaching business.
Yes, you can add a free trial period with the Coaching Subscription feature in Clubspark. This feature allows you to set up ongoing, monthly subscription-based coaching sessions without a fixed end date.
When creating the course, you must select Subscription as your course type and choose the option Include a free trial for subscribers, which will allow players to attend a set number of sessions before their paid subscription begins. This encourages sign-ups and gives players the flexibility to try the program risk-free.
To enable this, make sure you have connected your Stripe account to accept online payments.
You can set your coaching program to include blackout dates on Clubspark. When creating a short course or recurring session program, make sure you fill in the Blackout dates field to block out specific days – such as public holidays – when sessions won’t run. This ensures those dates are automatically excluded from the schedule, so students are clearly informed when booking.
You can enter either individual dates or a date range while setting up your course. And don't worry, if you entered a date by mistake and want to make it available again, you can simply edit the course and either edit or remove the date.
Clubspark allows you to connect multiple Stripe accounts and assign them to specific modules, such as coaching or court bookings. This is ideal if, for example, you're an external coach and want coaching payments to go directly to your own Stripe account, separate from the club’s.
To set this up, you'll need to work with the club manager where you run your coaching lessons:
- In the Admin area, go to the Payments module
- Click Add a Payment Account
- Select + Add a Stripe account and ensure you're logged out of any other Stripe sessions
- Name the new account and click Register now
- Either log in to your existing Stripe account or create a new one
- After completing the Stripe setup, you’ll be redirected back to Clubspark, where your new Stripe account will appear under Accounts
- Go to the Assign modules tab
- Click Edit next to the module (e.g. Coaching) you want to assign the new account to
- Select the correct Stripe account and click Update.
Now, payments for that module will be processed through your personal Stripe account. Note: Only one Stripe account can be linked to each module at a time.
Testimonials
Hear from the people who use Clubspark on how it helps their day-to-day workload.
Clubspark support in your state or territory
You can reach out to your local state representative for any questions about Clubspark.
