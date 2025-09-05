Using Clubspark

Yes, you can. You'll need to add your Igloohome lock(s) to Clubspark in order to provide court access for online bookings.

Before you do so, you must:

be registered as a lock user

pair your lock to the Igloohome app

purchase an exchange code for each lock.

Once you have followed the above steps, you can then add and configure the locks to give access to specific courts at your venue.

For more information, see the details on configuring Igloohome locks with Clubspark.