Indian Wells: Gibson continues golden run with Tauson upset

Talia Gibson has outclassed Clara Tauson to secure a second-straight win over a top-20 opponent at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ranked 112th entering the WTA 1000-level tournament at Indian Wells, Gibson is now guaranteed to make her top-100 debut.

After defeating No.11 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets on Friday, the Australian required two hours and 43 minutes to complete a 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4 victory over 17th seed Tauson.

In an impressive display of grit and composure, the 21-year-old withstood 28 aces from the Dane. Having advanced through qualifying and eliminated Ann Li in her main-draw opener, it marks Gibson’s fifth-straight match win in the Californian desert, and her 13th win from the past 15 matches she’s contested.

It's paradise for Talia Gibson! 🙌



The qualifier makes it two wins over a Top 20 player in a row, defeating Tauson 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4 👏#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/3HSLnwNn9M — wta (@WTA) March 8, 2026

“I’m extremely happy to have gotten through that match today. She played really well and served insanely good too. I knew it was going to be a big battle from the start of the match so I just tried my best to hang in there as long as I could especially on her service games and try to keep the pressure on,” Gibson told tennis.com.au.

“But I'm very proud of how I was able to battle it out and how well I played, especially in the hot conditions. I was also so grateful for all the support I received out there today from my team and the crowd as well which really gave me some extra energy and helped me push through.



“So I'm just incredibly happy to be through to the fourth round.”

Tauson made the perfect start in the third-round encounter, claiming a break of serve in the first game and immediately consolidating. But Gibson maintained focus to recover the break in the 10th game and took control in the tiebreak to seize the first set.

After dropping a tight second set, a steely Gibson secured a decisive break for a 5-3 third-set lead and completed her defining victory on her first match point.

It sets a final 16 meeting with world No.7 Jasmine Paolini – a three-set win over Australian Ajla Tomljanovic –and elevates Gibson to No.85 on the WTA live rankings.

“⁠⁠It means the world to have achieved this result this week at such an amazing tournament. I'm absolutely loving it here and very excited to be able to stay here for a bit longer,” the West Australian added.

“But I'm also incredibly proud to have finally ticked the top 100 box off my list. I said to myself at the start of the year that I really wanted to achieve that goal this year and to have now done it only two months into the year just makes me so happy and also so excited for the rest of the year.”

Gibson’s breakthrough adds to an impressive week for Australian players at the prestigious tournament, which is widely regarded as the “fifth Grand Slam”.

For the first time in its history, five Australian women – Gibson, Tomljanovic, Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter – advanced to the tournament’s third round.

Three Australians also contested the second round of the men’s draw, with Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata both advancing within minutes of each other on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded De Minaur beat Sebastian Korda to set a meeting with Cameron Norrie, while Hijikata – a qualifier – stunned No.20 seed Luciano Darderi and next faces No.10 seed Alexander Bublik.

Gibson, meanwhile, is buoyed by the opportunity to build on her winning momentum against another high-profile opponent.

"I'm super pumped to be coming up against Jasmine," she said of the Italian. “She's such a great competitor and has an awesome game so I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to play her.”

Aussies in action: Indian Wells

DAY 5 RESULTS

Women’s singles, third round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [17] Clara Tauson (DEN) 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4

[7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 5-7 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [27] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [10] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women’s singles, fourth round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

