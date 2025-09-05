Tennis rules and regulations

For years, most sports have taught children the basics using smaller or modified equipment and reduced playing areas. This helps kids:

learn new skills faster and more easily

experience early success, boosting confidence and enjoyment

avoid frustration from oversized courts and high-bouncing yellow balls.

Tennis has traditionally introduced children to the game using full-size courts and standard yellow balls, which bounce too high and are difficult to control. These conditions can hinder stroke development and discourage participation.