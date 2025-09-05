Tennis rules and regulations
Play with confidence and respect the game. Fair play and consistency shape every match – understanding the rules makes tennis enjoyable for everyone.
Introduction
Tennis rules, conduct and competition guidelines
Whether you're new to tennis or looking to sharpen your competitive edge, understanding the rules and expectations is essential. This guide covers the structure of a match, proper attire, player etiquette, and how to handle disputes fairly. You'll also find key differences in junior tennis to help younger players thrive on court.
Tennis rules
Tennis matches follow structured rules set by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to ensure consistency at all levels.
Key match regulations
- Games, sets and matches – A match consists of sets, each made up of games.
- Deuce and advantage scoring – Players must win two consecutive points after deuce to secure a game.
- Tiebreaks – Used when a set reaches 6-6, with the first person to win seven points, and holding a two-point margin, determining the winner.
Playing fairly
- Service rules – Players must serve behind the baseline into the correct service box.
- Ball in play – A ball remains in play unless it lands outside the court boundaries.
- Player challenges – Some tournaments allow electronic review systems to challenge line calls.
Equipment
Tennis Australia provides competition dress codes to maintain professionalism and fairness.
Dress code standards
- Players must wear approved attire based on competition guidelines.
- Some tournaments have specific uniform rules (such as Wimbledon’s all-white policy).
- Accessories such as wristbands, visors and non-marking shoes must follow regulations.
Equipment rules
- Racquets must meet ITF specifications for size, weight and string tension.
- Official tennis balls must meet bounce and compression standards.
- Court surface impact – Hard, clay and grass courts affect play differently, influencing gear choices.
Etiquette
Proper etiquette keeps matches enjoyable and fair, especially when there’s no umpire.
On-court conduct
- Call the score clearly – Announce the score before each serve to avoid confusion.
- Make fair line calls – If unsure, always give your opponent the benefit of the doubt.
- Respect court time – Wait for your turn and avoid disrupting ongoing matches.
- Celebrate respectfully – Avoid excessive reactions when an opponent makes a mistake.
Fixing errors
Mistakes happen, but official protocols ensure fair solutions.
Common errors and resolutions
- Incorrect scoring – Pause play and confirm points before continuing.
- Disputed line calls – If both players disagree, the point may be replayed if no umpire is present.
- Equipment malfunctions – If a racquet breaks mid-game, players must use an approved back-up racquet.
Junior tennis
All 10-and-under competitions must use a low-compression red, orange or green ball and be played on a smaller court.
Why the change?
For years, most sports have taught children the basics using smaller or modified equipment and reduced playing areas. This helps kids:
learn new skills faster and more easily
experience early success, boosting confidence and enjoyment
avoid frustration from oversized courts and high-bouncing yellow balls.
Tennis has traditionally introduced children to the game using full-size courts and standard yellow balls, which bounce too high and are difficult to control. These conditions can hinder stroke development and discourage participation.
How it helps
Using slower red, orange or green balls and smaller courts helps kids:
serve, rally and score from their first time on court
develop correct stroke technique with more time to react
progress to larger courts when ready.
Add in appropriately-sized racquets and kids are set up for a great first experience.