Tennis Australia's comprehensive coaching courses and qualifications – empowering new and established coaches in their coaching journey.

Coaching presentation to delegates at the Victoria Coaches Summit

What our former student says

“I found the development coaching to be very comprehensive and well-structured. The content was relevant and applicable to everyday coaching of all levels; Alyssa as the coach was knowledgeable and engaging with the team overall. I found the team sharing sessions very valuable and essential to the learning experience overall.”

Yeoh Kean Wah, Level 1 Development Coaching Course student.

Why choose Tennis Australia coaching courses

ITF recognised​

The only Australian tennis coaching courses officially recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).​

VET equivalent​

Our Development Coaching Course (Level 1) is equivalent to SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching.

Continuous support

We offer courses, workshops, resources and networking events to help you grow in your career.

The Coaching Experience Program​

Travel overseas and learn from other coaches with industry experience and connections.​

Frequently asked questions

Tennis Australia offers a flexible pathway to becoming a tennis coach. If you're new to coaching, our Participation and Trainee coaching courses will get you to the court sooner.

Have some coaching experience? Our level 2 and 3 courses are designed to expand your coaching and venue management knowledge, so you can continue to level up.

Tennis Australia coaching courses are the only courses in Australia recognised by the ITF, designed to support you through the entire lifespan of your career. 

Each course varies in cost; they range between $295 and $5500.

You might be eligible for scholarships or government support. Contact play@tennis.com.au for more scholarship information.

Find a course or workshop near you

Wondering which courses and workshops are running in your state next?  

Still have questions?​

Unsure which courses or qualifications are right for you?  Talk to the Coach Relationship & Education Manager in your state or territory.​