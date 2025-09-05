Training for every coach
Tennis Australia delivers accredited courses and qualifications for beginner through to experienced coaches.
Participation and Trainee coaching courses are great options to kickstart your coaching career. Whilst our Level 2-3 courses help you take the next step in your coaching career or business.
The only Australian tennis coaching qualifications recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), we provide you with the skills to help you progress in your career.
What our former student says
“I found the development coaching to be very comprehensive and well-structured. The content was relevant and applicable to everyday coaching of all levels; Alyssa as the coach was knowledgeable and engaging with the team overall. I found the team sharing sessions very valuable and essential to the learning experience overall.”
Yeoh Kean Wah, Level 1 Development Coaching Course student.
Supporting your entire coaching journey
Committed to developing a strong coaching workforce, we provide all Tennis Australia coaches with access to workshops, resources and support to enhance their skills.
Why choose Tennis Australia coaching courses
Frequently asked questions
Tennis Australia offers a flexible pathway to becoming a tennis coach. If you're new to coaching, our Participation and Trainee coaching courses will get you to the court sooner.
Have some coaching experience? Our level 2 and 3 courses are designed to expand your coaching and venue management knowledge, so you can continue to level up.
Tennis Australia coaching courses are the only courses in Australia recognised by the ITF, designed to support you through the entire lifespan of your career.
Each course varies in cost; they range between $295 and $5500.
You might be eligible for scholarships or government support. Contact play@tennis.com.au for more scholarship information.
Still have questions?
Unsure which courses or qualifications are right for you? Talk to the Coach Relationship & Education Manager in your state or territory.
NSWChris Charlton
NSWMatt Edwards
NTMartin Rocca
QLDBrett Lennard
QLDSam Bradshaw
SAJoel Kerley
TASAlyssa Hibberd
VICPaul Aitken
WANick Jacques
