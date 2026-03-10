Australian Pro Tour: Cabrera continues hot streak in Launceston

Lizette Cabrera has successfully defended her Launceston International crown, completing the Tasmanian double on the Australian Pro Tour.

Cabrera claimed the women’s singles title, while Chinese Taipei's top seed Hsu Yu Hsiou won the men’s singles title.

Following her Burnie International triumph last week, Cabrera ensured an unbeaten run in the Apple Isle, defeating China’s Yuan Chengyiyi 3-6 7-6(6) 6-2 in the final. On an honour roll that includes Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva, Cabrera becomes the first two-time singles champion in tournament history.

READ: Cabrera prevails in Burnie

“So thrilled to win my second Launceston title. It was an amazing three-set match, and it was an amazing crowd too,” she said. “So happy to win back-to-back [titles].”

The final was not the only instance in which Cabrera overcame an opening-set deficit. The 28-year-old completed the feat in her second-round match against compatriot Belle Thompson. Having dropped the first set 6-4, Cabrera shifted momentum and claimed the encounter 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4.

It was Cabrera’s 10th career Pro Tour crown.

Meanwhile, Hsu won his first singles title since August 2024. After losing the opening set against Australian qualifier Jack Bruce-Smith, the top seed won 10 consecutive sets to claim the trophy. He prevailed against Japan’s Hiroki Moriya 6-2 6-3 in the final.

Omar Jasika and Matthew Dellavedova were Australia’s strongest performers in the men’s singles after both reached the semifinals.

Other Australian highlights include Joshua Charlton, who made the men’s doubles final with Colin Sinclair of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick and Tenika Mcgiffin, who advanced to the women’s doubles final.

Da Silva-Fick and Mcgiffin fell agonising shy in a match tiebreak 5-7 7-5 [14-12] against Japanese pair Kyoka Okamura and Naho Sato.

While the Australian Pro Tour breaks this week, the first of two Northern Victoria tournaments will be played next week. Wodonga will host the first event, before moving to Swan Hill, before a four-month Australian Pro Tour hiatus.

Save over 60% off a 12-month subscription and have access to the ATP, WTA, Australian Pro Tour & Junior Nationals with beIN SPORTS.