My Tennis Life: Cruz Hewitt

Cruz Hewitt’s relationship with tennis runs deep and transcends generations. The 17-year-old grew up surrounded by the sport and familiar with the ins and outs of the ATP Tour, after watching his father, former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion, Lleyton compete.

The teenager nurtured his joy for tennis as he grew up in The Bahamas, and when the family relocated to the Gold Coast in 2021, Hewitt began training with elite coaches at the KDV Tennis Academy in pursuit of his own professional tennis career. With sharp instincts and competitive grit, he has represented Australia in international junior events and drawn attention with junior Grand Slam appearances.

Hewitt is forging his own path, and proven to be a star on the rise after receiving the male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Newcombe Medal awards.

> READ: Hewitt, Jones lead 2025 Australian Tennis Awards honour roll

We caught up with Hewitt at Australian Open 2026 to learn how tennis has changed his life.

What’s your first tennis memory?

Well, I have obviously a lot of memories watching my dad play. I remember watching his last Australian Open here. That was a cool experience. Him playing [at] Rod Laver [Arena] and me being there watching – and it was just [a] special experience that week.

Where did you first play tennis?

I had my first lesson in The Bahamas, actually with a few of my friends. And it was just a lot of fun. [It was] just for fun at the start. And then [I] didn’t really get fully, seriously into it until I was about 12.

Do you remember what your first racquet was?

My first racquet. I don’t know, probably whatever my dad was using.

What’s your best tennis memory so far?

Playing here [at the Australian Open], getting the chance that I have and also making my first men’s tournament final [at the ITF M25 event] in Launceston last year. Yeah, that was a lot of fun. The crowd got behind me there, which was great. And I feel like my game got to another level there, which I’m happy with.

What’s your favourite tournament?

It’s got to be the Australian Open. Yeah, just the crowds … if I was playing juniors, men’s – every match the stadium’s full and [it’s] just so fun to play with everyone supporting me. And [I] definitely feel at home.

Who is your dream doubles partner?

Obviously Carlos [Alcaraz] and Jannik [Sinner], but I’d love to play with some of the Aussie boys as well, like Demon (Alex de Minaur). That would be pretty cool as well, I looked up to him a lot.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

[I’ve received] a lot of good advice, but I don’t know. One would probably be just [to] stay in the moment really. And don’t look too far into the future, just take it one step at a time.

If you could steal a stroke or a quality from another player, what would that be?

I’m going to say Ben Shelton’s serve.

What’s the best lesson in life that tennis has taught you so far?

Overall tennis is a sport at the end of the day. I love the sport, but also, [you’ve] got to be a good person in life as well. So, I think off the court, on the court, doesn’t matter – [you’ve] got to show respect.

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