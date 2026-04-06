Jones steps into the spotlight with Billie Jean King Cup debut

What 12 months can make – for Emerson Jones, it’s been a transformative period that has propelled her onto the representative stage.

After earning the opportunity to become Orange Girl for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team during the Qualifiers in Brisbane in April 2025, Jones became the 60th player to receive the prestigious gold jacket on Monday.

> READ: Emerson Jones named in Australian BJK Cup squad

The Queenslander is grateful to return to the Australian team and excited for the new challenge.

“It’s great to be back [with the team]. Last time I was Orange Girl and that was also great fun, so to actually be in the team this year, it’s really exciting for me, and to be with the same girls, it’s also great,” she said.

“They’re all really great girls and I love hanging out with them, so to be on the team, train with them every day, it’s really great.”

Jones is in rarified company as she launches her representative career. At just 17 years of age, she joins only a handful of players to receive their jacket before the age of 18.

Currently, the sixth-youngest Australian of all time to wear the green and gold – the youngest since Destanee Aiava in 2017 – she could become the youngest to play in a tie since Ash Barty in 2013.

“It’s amazing, it’s such a great achievement,” she said. “I’m really proud of it. To just compete and play for Australia, it’s really a privilege.

“Obviously, we’re going to do what’s best for the team [when it comes to selection], but even just training with them it’s great. I’m excited to see whoever plays.”

Jones received her jacket from BJK Cup captain and fellow Gold Coast native Sam Stosur, who was 19 when she made her debut against Colombia in 2003. It continues a storied tradition of Australian legends presenting debutants with their jacket.

Stosur believes the former junior world No.1's early opportunity to represent Australia signals the start of a long career.

“Being in the BJK Cup team for the first time is obviously another huge step in her very, very young career, but I have no doubt that it’s going to be the first of many times she is going to represent Australia as part of this team,” said the Australian captain.

“It’s obviously been a pretty quick progression from Orange Girl this time last year to now being in the team. We’re all very excited to have Emerson in the team.”

You can watch Australia’s Qualifier tie against Great Britain on 10-11 April on the channels of the Nine Network.