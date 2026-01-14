AO 2026 Qualifying: Crowd goes wild as Sweeny moves into final round

World No.182 Dane Sweeny continues his pilgrimage through qualifiers, advancing to the third round after defeating Jerome Kym 6-4 6-4.

The roar of the crowd, as the Australian converted match point, was deafening to the point it could be heard halfway across Melbourne Park from ANZ Arena.

When asked whether he personally knew any of the raucous crowd, Sweeny joked with a laugh: “Heaps of friends and family, [I] had to ask [AO Tournament Director] Craig [Tiley] for extra accreditation.

“I just felt super grateful to be able to compete in front of that crowd, win or lose. It obviously feels better to get the win, but it’s just an honour to play in front of the crowd and that's what keeps me going. That's what motivates me a lot.”

This is the first time Sweeny and Kym had gone head-to-head – and there are always challenges that come with facing an unknown competitor – but this did little to deter the Aussie, who felt his game has improved as he’s progressed through qualifying.

“[My game] was good,” said Sweeny. “Definitely a step up from my first round, [I am] playing with a lot more courage and conviction. First round [I] was a little bit hesitant and that was the main goal today, win or lose was to play on my terms. And I think I did a really good job.

“I played very tactically smart and he had the firepower, but I think I just kind of swindled in with his skills.”

Sweeny is one of four Australian men playing in Wednesday’s second round of qualifying; James McCabe, Bernard Tomic and Jason Kubler are also playing for a place in the final round.

More to follow…

Aussies in action – AO 2026 Qualifying



DAY 3 RESULTS

Men's singles qualifying – second round

Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Jerome Kym (SUI) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles qualifying – second round

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Arthur Fery (GBR) -- in progress

James McCabe (AUS) v [23] Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR) -- in progress

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [17] Vilius Gaubas (LTU)

Men's singles qualifying – final round

Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)