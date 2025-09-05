Video highlights

Match highlights
Press play and catch every serve, rally and all the thrilling victories.
Men's final highlights | Australian Open 2025
Watch the highlights of Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev in the final of the Australian Open 2025.
Jannik Sinner is the men's singles reigning champion at the AO 2025 main draw, which runs from 12-26 January in Melbourne.
Women's final highlights | Australian Open 2025
Watch the highlights of Aryna Sabalenka v Madison Keys in the final of the Australian Open 2025.
Madison Keys is the women's singles reigning champion at the AO 2025 main draw, which runs from 12-26 January in Melbourne.
Interviews
Exclusive interviews with your favourite players – insights on matches, mindset and life beyond the court.
Madison Keys on-court interview | Australian Open 2025
Madison Keys' on-court interview following her win against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open 2025.
The Australian Open 2025 main draw runs from 12-26 January in Melbourne. It is the first Grand Slam of the year.
Aryna Sabalenka on-court interview | Australian Open 2025
Aryna Sabalenka's on-court interview following her loss against Madison Keys in the final of the Australian Open 2025.
The Australian Open 2025 main draw runs from 12-26 January in Melbourne. It is the first Grand Slam of the year.
Shorts
From epic rallies, thrilling shots to fun behind-the-scene moments, catch every turn in these quick highlights.