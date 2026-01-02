Aussies set for Australian Open 2026 doubles title tilt

Two all-Aussie doubles combinations will form part of the 12-strong local contingent in the men’s and women’s doubles draws at Australian Open 2026.

Former world No.1 Storm Hunter will partner top-ranked Australian woman in singles, Maya Joint, while Rinky Hijikata teams with fellow 24-year-old Tristan Schoolkate.

AO 2026 ENTRY LISTS: Men's doubles | Women's doubles

Hijikata – the AO 2023 men’s doubles champion alongside Jason Kubler – is one of three home-grown AO men’s doubles winners in the field. More recently, he reached a second Slam doubles final at Wimbledon in 2025, alongside Dutchman David Pel.

Joining Hijikata is AO 2024 champion Matt Ebden, who is partnering American Rajeev Ram, and 2017 winner John Peers, playing alongside another American in Evan King.

Other Aussie contenders include John-Patrick Smith, who enjoyed the best doubles season of his career in 2025 and enters AO 2026 with Czech Adam Pavlasek, and 2024 US Open doubles champion Jordan Thompson, who teams with Pierre-Hugues Herbert – a doubles icon who completed the career Grand Slam at Australian Open 2019.

Matthew Romios, just two places below his June 2025 peak ranking of world No.69, joins forces with Ryan Seggerman of the United States.

In the women’s field, Australia’s top-ranked player is Ellen Perez, the lefty who teams with Demi Schuurs in a combination of players who have both peaked at world No.7.

Olivia Gadecki also returns to the draw a year after her AO 2025 mixed doubles triumph with Peers to partner American Desirae Krawczyk.

Gadecki and Peers beat Smith and Kimberly Birrell in the first all-Australian AO mixed doubles final in the Open era.

Priscilla Hon, who completed a career-best season in 2025, will compete in the women’s doubles event alongside American Ashlyn Krueger.

As well as AO doubles titles for Ebden, Hijikata and Peers, other Aussies have recently enjoyed incredible success at the AO, including Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who partnered to win the 2022 title.

Peers reached a second final in 2019, while Max Purcell teamed with Luke Saville and Ebden to reach the 2020 and 2022 finals, respectively.

There has been at least one Australian in six of the past nine AO men’s doubles finals.