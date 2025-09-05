How to become a tennis coach

Keen to become a coach? Tennis Australia’s education pathway offers the right head start while helping you upskill along the way.

May 4: Photo shoot at Tennis World Canberra on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ PHOTOGRAPHER NAME For more usage information contact Chelsea Wilson, Business Services Manager. Tennis World CWilson@Tennis.com.au

Get qualified to coach with Tennis Australia

There are two different education pathways to becoming a coach in Australia – the tertiary education pathway and the Tennis Australia pathway.

The Tennis Australia pathway is recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), our comprehensive courses are designed to help beginner coaches to get on court sooner while providing more experienced coaches with the opportunity to upskill.

Why choose Tennis Australia's pathway

Tennis Australia's education pathway gives you so much more than coaching qualifications. Committed to developing a strong coaching workforce, Tennis Australia offers additional courses, workshops, professional development opportunities, resources and support that allow you to connect with people in the industry, elevate your coaching and expand your impact.

ITF recognised​

The only Australian tennis coaching courses officially recognised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).​

VET equivalent​

Our Development Coaching Course (Level 1) is equivalent to SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching.

Continuous support

We offer courses, workshops, resources and networking events to help you grow in your career.

The Coaching Experience Program​

Travel overseas and learn from other coaches with industry experience and connections.​

Become a coach member

Join Tennis Australia today to unlock access to our courses and a wide range of other benefits.​ 

A female coach demonstrating backhand grip to a young student.

Already a tennis coach?

Take your coaching to the next level with our advanced courses. Our Performance Coaching Course prepares you to work with athletes who are ready to transition to the Top 100. Our Business and Venue Management course prepares you to handle the daily challenges of running a coaching business, from planning and budgeting to HR, marketing and beyond.

You may be eligible for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and able to complete the course faster. Talk to your local Coach Relationship & Education Manager prior to enroling to check if you are eligible.

Still have questions?​

Unsure which courses or qualifications are right for you?  Talk to the Coach Relationship & Education Manager in your state or territory.​