Australian Open 2026: Gibson stuns in first-round upset

Talia Gibson became the first Australian player to advance to the second round of Australian Open 2026 with a thrilling 6-1 6-3 upset of world No.62 Anna Blinkova on Sunday.

And by the close of play, she was the only one, as Tristan Schoolkate, Jason Kubler and Adam Walton all fell to seeded opponents -- the latter in the last match of the evening, under lights at Rod Laver Arena, against world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The 119th-ranked Aussie took down Blinkova in 76 minutes in her third career win over a top-100 player. She previously defeated former world No.99 Greet Minnen at Cleveland 2025 as well as former world No.94 Zeynep Sonmez at last year’s Australian Open.

“I knew that [in] this matchup today I was going to be the more aggressive player out on the court,” said Gibson, who blasted 43 winners compared to just five from Blinkova in the straight-sets win. “So, I think that was exciting for me to be able to go out there and be in control of most of the points.

“That’s really what I want when I look for a game like that. So, I'm really happy that I was able to execute my game.”

What it means to play in front of a home crowd and a packed Kia Arena 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hE8C82ryl8 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 18, 2026

This is Gibson’s third appearance in the main draw of the Australian Open. In 2025 the 21-year-old defeated Sonmez in her first main-draw win at a Grand Slam, before falling to eventual semifinalist Paula Badosa in the second round.

Gibson, a wildcard at AO 2026, explained she’s developed significantly in the period since.

“[I] learned a huge amount and I think the biggest thing is how much damage I can do with my game,” she said. “I've been able to learn so much and grow mentally as well as physically.

“I find myself in positions a lot of the time being in control of points and everything like that and giving myself a lot of opportunities on the court.”

Against Blinkova, Gibson drew on her sizeable weapons, including consistency and a serve that reached speeds of 176km/h in the first set.

“Obviously, there's going to be some highs and lows throughout the match. But [I’m] definitely continuing to try and work on being able to maintain that high level for a long period of time,” she said.

While a poised Gibson remained in tight control for almost the entire encounter at KIA Arena, a moment of concern arose for the Aussie in the second set, when Blinkova recovered a break of serve in the seventh game.

“She definitely picked up her level in that period of time,” admitted Gibson. “But I just tried to tell myself,’ just take it one point at a time’. I knew that I was in a really good position already and really [trusted] my game and I felt like I was playing really well today. I'm just happy to fall through that match for sure.

“I think [I] just tried to treat it as another match and really enjoy the moment.”

Gibson will need face either world No.23 Diana Shnaider or No.55 Barbora Krejcikova, noting the opportunity to further challenge herself as a player.

“I think for me, just trying to take it one match at a time,” said Gibson of her next steps. “So, [I’m] not looking too far ahead, but that's an amazing opportunity to play either of those girls. I think it'll be a great match and I'm just really looking forward to it.”

While Gibson is determined to take things step by step, she can also look ahead with confidence.

“[I’m] looking at the most aggressive players on tour like Aryna Sabalenka, Elena [Rybakina], the girls who play in a more similar to way to myself,” she commented of her approach.

“I think I often find myself watching those girls play, and try and learn from what they're doing. But at the same time, I'm not trying to model my game to look like anybody else's. I have my own game and yeah, just trying to develop that.

“[I] know what I am capable of and remind myself of the achievements that I've had over the last year. And having that in mind, I think for me, the main goal over this next year would be to try and get into that top 100 for the first time and stay in there.”

Aussie trio exit to seeds

Also on Sunday, Kubler tested No.29 seed Frances Tiafoe in their opening-round match at John Cain Arena.

In his first Australian Open main-draw singles match since 2024, played in front of a full house, Kubler started strong, bringing up two set points at 5-4 in the opening set.

However, Tiafoe quickly regained momentum, validating his seed, as he hit 23 aces among 52 winners in the 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 victory.

Schoolkate found wily Frenchman Corentin Moutet too tough in the match following Gibson's at KIA Arena, while Walton was valiant against Alcaraz, breaking the world No.1 early in the second set before the Spaniard rebounded to complete a straight-sets victory.

Aussies in action – AO 2026

DAY 1 RESULTS

Women’s singles – first round

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) d Anna Blinkova 6-1 6-3

Men’s singles – first round

[32] Corentin Moutet (FRA) d Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-3

[29] Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) d Adam Walton (AUS) 6-3 7-6(2) 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles – first round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS) v [LL] Dino Prizmic (CRO)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

[WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[WC] Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

Women’s singles – first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [Q] Marina Stakusic (CAN)

[WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [17] Victoria Mboko (CAN)