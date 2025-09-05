5. Copyright in all components of the Online Systems is owned or licensed by TA unless otherwise indicated.

6. You must not copy, modify or transmit any material from the Online Systems without TA’s consent. In particular, you must not incorporate any material from any part of an Online System in any commercial work or publication, and no material from an Online System may be distributed or copied for any commercial purpose. You may save, print, copy or reproduce material from the Online Systems solely for your personal (non-commercial) education or information.

7. The Online Systems contain trade marks which may be registered or otherwise protected by law. These include the TA logo and the logos of tennis tournaments. You are not permitted to copy or use these trade marks.

8. Where you are invited to submit any contribution to an Online System (including text, photographs, graphics, video or audio) you agree, by submitting your contribution, to:

(a.) warrant to TA that your contribution is your own original work, it is not defamatory, it does not infringe any law, and that you have the right to make it available to TA; and

(b.) grant TA a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub-licensable right and licence to use, reproduce, modify, distribute, and exercise all copyright and publicity rights with respect to your contribution worldwide. If you do not want to grant to TA the rights set out above, you should not submit your contribution to any Online System.