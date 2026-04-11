Jones shines in Billie Jean King Cup debut amid British defeat

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will compete in the Play-offs for a second-straight year after their 3-1 defeat to Great Britain in their Qualifier tie on Saturday.

Despite a spirited effort from Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in the doubles, they were unable to overturn Australia’s deficit from Friday. Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory over Hunter and Perez to help Great Britain advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the third year in a row.

Australian captain Sam Stosur was pleased with how much fight her team showed in the defeat.

“You can’t fault the effort and the desire they all had to go out there and try and play as best as they can and compete and do what they can for the team,” she said.

“Yesterday, both girls tried their guts out, trying to get the win. We really stayed positive going into today’s match and Stormy and Ellen put up a good fight as well.

“It’s hard sometimes. You don’t get the reward straightaway, but they always put in a great effort. That’s all you can really ask for.”

Seventeen-year-old Emerson Jones ended the tie on a positive note after she secured victory on debut. The youngest Australian to make her Billie Jean King Cup playing debut since Ash Barty in 2013, Jones defeated Katie Swan 7-5 6-3 to prevent a tie whitewash.

“It was really fun [to make her debut], it was such a great experience and I am lucky have been given that,” she said.

“I just had fun out on court and tried to get us a win, so I’m really happy with how I went.”

The third-youngest Aussie to claim a singles win in her debut rubber, behind Dianne Balestrat (1974) and Jelena Dokic (1998), Jones’s clean ball striking was on full display, ensuring fans left John Cain Arena excited about her potential.

“It was great to see Emo play her first match for Australia and I’m sure there’s going to be many more to come,” Stosur said. “We can leave here with a win, which is nice.”

> READ: Jones steps into spolight in BJK Cup debut

Australia’s next tie will be during the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in November, where they will compete for a chance to return to the Qualifiers in 2027.