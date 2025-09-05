Why Padel?
What is Padel?
Padel is an energetic and fast-paced racquet sport often described as a blend of tennis, squash and badminton. It’s always played in a doubles format, which is perfect for those who prefer a more social, team-based sport.
How do I play Padel?
The court
A Padel court is smaller than a tennis court and surrounded by glass walls and wire mesh fences. These walls and fences form an important part of the game. Walls keep the ball in play longer, resulting in longer rallies. Use them to your advantage to outsmart your opponent.
Hitting the ball in Padel involves mastering both direct shots and shots that utilise the walls.
The serve
- Serving must be done underhand.
- Ball bounces in the service box and then hits the glass wall? Valid serve!
- Ball bounces in the service box and then hits the mesh fence before a second bounce? Fault!
Scoring
- The scoring system is the same as traditional tennis.
- To win a set, you need to win six games and lead by two.
Get the gear
Padel racquets feature small holes in the face for improved aerodynamics and ball spin, and the balls have less bounce to suit the enclosed court.
For your clothing, players typically wear standard athletic clothing. Garments made from breathable fabrics are highly recommended to keep you cool and dry during intense rallies. For extra safety, specialised padel shoes have non-marking outsoles with a herringbone tread to prevent slips and enhance agility on the court.
Our ambassador
Pat Rafter
Former No.1 Pat Rafter became Padel Australia’s founding ambassador in January 2024. Pat joined the Australian Padel Tour 2025, competing at the Australian Padel Open in Sydney and the Melbourne Padel Open.
Frequently asked questions
Padel was invented in 1969 in Mexico by Enrique Corcuera. Lacking space for a full tennis court, he designed a smaller court and added walls to prevent the ball from escaping into his neighbour’s yard.
The game was initially called Paddle Corcuera but in 1993, the Sports Council of Spain changed the spelling from paddle to padel.
Padel’s scoring system is the same as tennis, however the walls and solid racquet require different techniques and strategies. You also need to serve underhand.
Padel is played with a racquet and the ability to play the ball off the walls is an important part of the strategy. Pickleball is played with a paddle and has a unique two-bounce rule and a non-volley zone near the net.
Padel is played on an enclosed court surrounded by glass walls and wire mesh fences, whereas POP Tennis is played on an open court. POP Tennis’ game rules are very similar to tennis and it’s often described as a more accessible version of tennis.
Modifying a tennis court for a Padel game can be quite challenging as Padel requires the court to be surrounded by walls and fences.