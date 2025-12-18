Aussies in action in the lead-up to AO26

Australian tennis is brimming with momentum.

Last year, Kimberly Birrell reached her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Brisbane, while teenager Maya Joint broke through with a maiden WTA semifinal in Hobart.

Joint now joins Alex de Minaur at the United Cup, marking the first time Australia has featured both men’s and women’s players ranked inside the top 32 at the event.

As summer heats up, Aussies spread across the country, testing themselves against the world’s best. Here are all the Aussies in action in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Brisbane International

WTA

Emerson Jones

Jones will contest the Brisbane International WTA 500 main draw as a wildcard. The 17-year-old, ranked No.151, claimed a W35 title in Japan and reached a W50 final in California before winning the Australian Pro Tour Wildcard Points Race to secure entry into the Australian Open 2026 main draw.

Facing a stacked Brisbane field that includes Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova and Elena Rybakina, Jones is set to gain invaluable experience against the world’s best.

ATP

Alexei Popyrin

Popyrin begins his season at the ATP 250 event for the fourth time, looking to pass the second round for the first time.

The 2024 Canadian Masters champion opened last year at world No.19, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros and made Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Toronto and Monte Carlo, but a lack of consistency saw him end the season at world No.54.

He faces a tough draw led by world No.13 Daniil Medvedev, No.14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, reigning champion Jiri Lehecka and No.24 Joao Fonseca.

Adam Walton

Walton reached a career-high ranking of world No.74 in 2025 after an impressive run at Indian Wells and Miami, where he advanced from qualifying to the second and third rounds, respectively.



Now ranked No.78, the 26-year-old heads to Brisbane as a wildcard, aiming to cement his place inside the top 100.

Adelaide International

While Australia doesn’t have representation among the 19 direct entrants in the field, Maya Joint is the first-place alternate should someone in the main draw drop out. With top-10 players Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva headlining the WTA 500 event, South Australians are in for an action-packed lead-up to AO26.

Alexei Popyrin will also compete in Adelaide after his Brisbane campaign.

United Cup

Lleyton Hewitt will captain a promising Team Australia squad, led by world No.7 Alex de Minaur and No.32 Maya Joint.

Jason Kubler, Maddison Inglis, John Patrick Smith and former women’s doubles No.1 Storm Hunter complete the line-up as they take on Team Czechia and Casper Ruud’s Team Norway in Group D in Sydney.

Canberra International

Destanee Aiava made notable strides at the 2025 Australian Open, when she saved two match points against Greet Minnen for her maiden main-draw win, having earlier qualified, and pushed former finalist Danielle Collins to three sets in a tense second round.

Now ranked world No.238, the 25-year-old is Australia’s sole direct entrant in the WTA 125 field in Canberra.

Alex Bolt will compete in a men's draw featuring former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and former world No. 7 David Goffin.

