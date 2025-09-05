- About
About
The Australian Progress Series connects Signature 20k and 25k Open tournaments in the Australian Pro & Performance calendar, providing a qualification pathway to the end-of-season 50k Australian Progress Series Finals.
Winners and finalists of selected tournaments leading into Australian Pro Tour events will also receive opportunities for ‘feed-up wildcards’ into the main and qualifying draws of Pro Tour events the following week.
Tournament categories
The following events will be designated as qualifying events for the end-of-season 2025 50k Australian Progress Series Finals:
- 2 x $25k
- 7 x $20k
- 2 x $10K (tournaments held in December 2024)
Downloads
Australian Pro Tour wildcard opportunities
The following tournaments will award singles wildcards for the winner and finalist into either the main draw or qualifying of the next Australian Pro Tour.
|Progress Series
|Wildcard opportunities
|Pro Tour
|2025 20k Women's Only Darwin
|Darwin International #1 (Women)
|2025 20k Men's Only Perth
|Perth International #1 (Men)
Points allocation
Counting results
A player’s best eight singles and eight doubles results will count towards the qualifying table, which will be calculated as an accumulation of their prize money totals across their best eight singles and doubles results.
Qualifying period
Race points publication
The Points Race leader board will be published monthly on the eighth day of each month starting on 8 January 2025 unless the eighth day of the month falls on a weekend whereby it will be published the following Monday.
2025 Australian Progress Series Finals
Date
The 2025 Australian Progress Series Finals will be staged from 4 - 8 November 2025 with the venue to be confirmed.
Draw size and acceptance
Draw size:
- Women’s singles (16 players) and doubles (eight teams)
- Men’s singles (16 players) and doubles (eight teams).
The same 16 players will compete in singles and doubles.
Entry to the Australian Progress Series Finals is open to all players and must be made via the tournament website. Entries close Friday 21 November.
Acceptance list priority will be based on:
- Players who qualify via the Points Race leaderboard (on account of the highest total prize money accumulated from their best eight singles and doubles results)
- Player UTR as at close of entry.
Downloads
Frequently asked questions
No, your end-of-year prize money total is accumulated using your best eight singles and doubles results. You will still appear on the Australian Progress Series leader board even if you compete in fewer draws. However, the more draws you compete in, the better your chances are of qualifying for the end-of-season Australian Progress Series Finals.
The Australian Progress Series is aimed at high-level touring players. If you are not quite at this level yet, there are many Open Series events on the endorsed calendar offering great prize money and level-based play opportunities. View the calendar here.
