The different shots explained
Tennis is shaped by decisions as much as technique. Learning the different shots helps beginners stay in rallies, shift momentum and play with intent.
Why shots matter
Every shot changes the point. Some keep you in play, some apply pressure and others help you finish. These are the tools players use to respond, reset and take control, whether rallying with a friend or stepping into competition.
Core shots to build your game
Groundstrokes
Played after the ball bounces, groundstrokes help you rally from the baseline and control pace and placement.
Forehand: Hit on your dominant side. Used to dictate play and apply pressure. Can be flat, topspin or slice.
Backhand: Hit on your non-dominant side. Often defensive, but can be a weapon. One-handed or two-handed, with flat, topspin or slice options.
Serve
Starts every point. Can be flat, sliced, kicked or underarm—each one changes how the point begins.
- Flat: Fast and direct
- Slice: Curves wide
- Kick: Bounces high
- Underarm: Surprise tactic
Return
Played in response to a serve. Timing matters more than power. Can be blocked, driven or sliced. Specialty returns include the SABR (Sneak Attack Backhand Return).
Volley
Played before the ball bounces, usually at the net. Helps finish points quickly.
- Forehand and backhand volleys
- Half volleys when reacting fast
- Usually hit with a continental grip
Specialty shots to mix things up
These shots aren’t used every point but they’re game-changers when timed right.
- Lob: High, arcing shot that forces opponents to retreat.
- Drop shot: Soft, short shot that lands near the net.
- Passing shot: Hit past an opponent at the net.
- Approach shot: Played while moving forward to set up a volley.
- Overhead smash: Used to finish points from above, often after a lob.
- Tweener: Hit between the legs, usually facing away from the court.
Where to begin
Start with groundstrokes, forehand and backhand. Build rhythm and control. Add serve and return. Explore volleys and specialty shots as confidence grows.
Keep building
Solid shots come from strong foundations. If you're refining how you move, connect and control the ball, stances grips and strokes offer the mechanics that make it all work.