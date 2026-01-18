AO 2026: Home favourites take centre stage at Melbourne Park

Expect Melbourne Park to be abuzz on Monday as nine Australians fly the flag on Day 2 of Australian Open 2026.



Leading the charge is sixth seed Alex de Minaur, who headlines Rod Laver Arena’s night session, where he’s a heavy favourite to get through the first round. ‘Demon’, as he’s known, has a 2-0 head-to-head record over Mackenzie McDonald, the lucky loser replacing the injured Matteo Berretini in the draw.



While the 30-year-old American has lost both matches he has contested against De Minaur, who is four years his junior, he won 6-1 sets each time. Since they last clashed in 2022, Australia’s top men’s player has earned some of his best results including runs to the last eight at all four majors, and reached a career-best ranking of No.6.



At John Cain Arena, Ajla Tomljanovic plays her first-round match against Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva. The world No.76 had her serve broken three times during their first ever meeting at the China Open last September before triumphing 7-6(1) 6-2. If she’s been able to shrug off the shoulder injury that forced her retirement from the Adelaide International, Tomljanovic, 32, will back herself to reach the second round of the AO for a third consecutive year.



Alexei Popyrin follows Tomljanovic’s in the second evening matcj on John Cain Arena. The 26-year-old will aim to use the crowd to his advantage when he takes on Frenchman Alexandre Muller – ranked one position below him at world No. 50 -- for the first time. The Australian, who has reached the third round of the AO three times before, is hungry to secure his first win of the year on home soil after losses at Brisbane and Adelaide.

At KIA Arena, qualifier Storm Hunter squares off for the first time against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, the Spaniard who pulled off a stunning United Cup upset against two-time major champion Coco Gauff. To secure a berth in the round of 64, the 31-year-old Queenslander must earn her fourth victory over a top 50 opponent, a feat she last achieved in 2023. It’d be a momentous result for the left-hander, who is making a comeback from an Achilles injury.



Across the grounds at 1573 Arena, wildcard Jordan Thompson has an intriguing first-time duel against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the younger brother of 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo. Competing in his 13th AO main draw, the Sydney-born 31-year-old is attempting to reach the second round of the AO for a sixth time, which would be a welcome result as he charts a path back towards his career-high ranking of No.26. Thompson fell to his current No.111 ranking after he was plagued by a back injury last year.



Another wildcard, Emerson Jones, will then step up to the baseline against 17th seed Victoria Mboko, the in-form Canadian who reached the final of the Adelaide International last week. The 17-year-old Queenslander is eager to notch a maiden AO main draw win and can seal her rising star status if she’s able to topple Mboko.



On ANZ Arena, wildcard Priscilla Hon must outmaneuver American qualifier Marina Stakusic if she’s to replicate her 2020 effort of reaching the round of 64 for a second time. The Queensland-based world No.121 had a stunning run to the third round of last year’s US Open as a qualifier and would love to match or better that performance at her home Grand Slam.



Later, Sydney’s Aleksandar Vukic tackles another Argentine: Thiago Agustin Tirante. The Australian world No.78, ranked 25 places above his foe, is defending points from a career-best third round appearance at AO 2025. Expect the 29-year-old to leave it all on the line as he pursues a second-round clash against either 19th seed Tommy Paul or Aleksandar Kovacevic.



Om Court 6, wildcard Rinky Hijikata’s first round test is French journeyman Adrian Mannarino. The pair split their prior two meeting, with the Australian world No.114 triumphing most recently at last year’s Dallas Open in straight sets. It’s a favourable draw for Hijikata, the AO 2023 men’s doubles champion alongside Jason Kubler.

The 24-year-old Sydneysider will look to test the legs of his 37-year-old rival, who has twice reached the round of 16 at Melbourne Park. Mannarino, ranked well off his career-high of No.17 at No.69, is searching for his first win of the year after falling to lower-ranked foes at the opening hurdle at ATP Tour events in Auckland and Hong Kong this month.

Aussies in action

AO DAY 2

Women’s first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[WC] Emerson Jones v [17] Victoria Mboko (CAN)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Marina Stakusic (CAN)

Ajla Tomjanovic (AUS )v Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Men’s singles first round

[6] Alex de Minaur v [LL] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

[WC] Jordan Thompson v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

Aleksandar Vukic v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Alexei Popyrin v Alexandre Muller (FRA)