Course and Workshop Calendar

Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2

Presented by Shayne Tabb Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! Lunch included. | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now

Canberra Tennis Centre

13 November, 2025