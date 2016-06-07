Course and Workshop Calendar
Online
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Padel Deliverer Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Pickleball Deliverer Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|POP Tennis Deliverer Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
Workshop
Location
Dates
|2026 Virtual Grand Slam Coaches’ Conference
|Online
|January, 2026
National
Course
Location
Dates
|Performance Coach Course (Level 3)
Course Information
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
|Melbourne & Brisbane
|18 November, 2025
Applications closed
|Next Generation – Performance Coach Program
The next intake for this course is planned for 2026
|Melbourne & Brisbane
|2026
|Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now
|Melbourne
|11 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
|Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now
|Sydney
|12 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
|2026 Global Coaches’ Conference
|Melbourne
|January, 2026
Australian Capital Territory
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Women’s Participation Coaching Course
Course Information
Enrol Now
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|26 October, 2025
Applications close: 6 Oct
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
Workshop
Location
Dates
|Hot Shots Tennis Masterclass – Expression Of Interest
Tailored specifically to meet your coaching business needs. An excellent opportunity to upskill your coaches and strengthen your team in your own environment. Register your interest here
|Your Venue
|2025
|Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb
Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! Lunch included. | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|13 November, 2025
New South Wales
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Orange Indoor Tennis Club
|16 & 18-19 October, 2025
Applications close: 29 Sep
|Women’s Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|30 October & 1-2 November, 2025
Applications close: 13 Oct
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|4 & 6-7 December, 2025
Applications close: 17 Nov
|Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now
|Sydney
|12 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
|NSW Expression Of Interest
Engage your team in a bespoke professional development workshop, tailored to your needs. A great way to upskill coaches and bring the team together. Register your interest here
|Your Venue
|TBA – after discussion with the Coach Development Team
|From Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right
Presented by Chris Charlton
This workshop will explore the potential of creating the best Tennis environment to increase player engagement, how to build the essence of a player development base and increase retention throughout the Hot Shots Tennis stages. | 3:30pm to 5:30pm | Register Now
|East Tamworth Tennis Club
|20 September, 2025
|From Perception to Decision: Developing the Thinking Player
Presented by Marc Sophoulis
Win points before the ball is even hit. This fast-paced workshop reveals the 5-Step Perception–Decision Framework that elite players use to outthink opponents. Discover why “watching the ball” is impossible at pro speed, how to read cues earlier, and drills to sharpen split-second decision-making. Walk away with game-changing tools to train the mind behind the strokes. Held during the NSW Open, with catered lunch and exclusive courtside access to watch the pros in action. | 10:00am to 12:00pm | Register Now
|Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|18 November, 2025
Northern Territory
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
Workshop
Location
Dates
Queensland
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|Starting October, 2025
Applications closed
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|23 & 25-26 October, 2025
Applications close: 6 Oct
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Cairns International Tennis Centre
|6 & 8-9 November, 2025
Applications close: 20 Oct
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Toowoomba Tennis Association
|13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Sunshine Coast Grammar School
|20 & 22-23 November, 2025
Applications close: 3 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
|B2B Workshop – Expression Of Interest
Engage your team in a bespoke professional development workshop, tailored to your needs. A great way to upskill coaches and bring the team together. Register your interest here
|Your Venue
|TBA – after discussion with the Coach Development Team
|Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb
Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! | 10:30am to 12:30pm | Register Now
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|4 November, 2025
|Cultivating A Creativity Culture
Presented by Brett Lennard & Sam Bradshaw
The purpose of this workshop is to foster a culture of creativity within our tennis coaching team. By encouraging innovative thinking and collaborative lesson design, we aim to enhance coaching effectiveness, improve player engagement, achieve better performance outcomes and ultimately retain coaches and players longer. | 10:00am to 12:30pm | Register Now
|Toowoomba Tennis Association
|12 November, 2025
|Queensland Coaches’ Summit 2026
The summit promises to be a unique social and learning experience for Queensland coaches in 2026. | Save The Date
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|3-5 January, 2026
South Australia
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Club Professional Coaching Course (Level 2)
Expression Of Interest Form
|The Drive (Memorial Drive)
|Starting 2026
|Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Expression Of Interest Form
|The Drive (Memorial Drive)
|Starting 2026
|Trainee Coaching Course
Applications to open late 2025
|The Drive (Memorial Drive)
|April, 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates
Tasmania
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Trainee Coaching Course
Applications to open late 2025
|Domain Tennis Centre
|26 & 28-29 March, 2026
|Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
Expression Of Interest Form
|Tasmania
|Starting May, 2026
|Trainee Coaching Course
|Launceston Tennis World
|2 & 4-5 July, 2026
|Trainee Coaching Course
|Devonport Tennis Club
|29 October & 1-2 November, 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates
Victoria
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
|Melbourne Park
|16 & 18-19 October, 2025
Applications closed
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Melbourne Park
|13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
|Women’s Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|Melbourne Park
|27 & 29-30 November, 2025
Applications close: 10 Nov
|Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now
|Melbourne
|11 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
Western Australia
Course
Location
Dates
|Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now
|Online
|Available Anytime
|Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now
|State Tennis Centre
|6 & 8-9 November, 2025
Applications close: 20 Oct
|Club Professional Coaching Course (Level 2)
Expression Of Interest Form
|State Tennis Centre
|Starting 2026
|Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Expression Of Interest Form
|State Tennis Centre
|Starting 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates
|Level Up with Cardio Tennis: Attract, Retain, and Grow Your Adult Business!
Presented by David Grainger
Cardio Tennis is booming in Australia, and participation is at an all-time high! Join us for an energising workshop that deep dives into the new Cardio Tennis streams and essential skills to make every session truly unforgettable | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now
|State Tennis Centre
|22 October, 2025
|Coach Recruitment Workshop
Presented by Nick Jacques, Megan Henry & Rick Willsmore
Discover new ways to identify & recruit young coaches & community champions, to help grow & sustain coaching programs. Develop a plan to internally recruit coaches involving coach pathways & in-house training. | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now
|State Tennis Centre
|29 October, 2025
|Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb
Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now
|Robertson Park Tennis Centre
|26 November, 2025
|Western Australia Coaches’ Summit 2026
Presented by Martin Rocca
The summit promises to be a unique social and learning experience for Western Australia coaches in 2026. Learn from the master coach, Martin Rocca, on “The Power Of Play”, network with fellow coaches at a special coaches only social breakfast, and relax with prime seats the United Cup. | Register Now
|Robertson Park Tennis Centre, RAC Arena
|3-4 January, 2026