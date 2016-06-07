Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Course and Workshop Calendar

View: Online | National | ACT | NSW | NT | QLD | SA | TAS | VIC | WA

Online

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Padel Deliverer Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Pickleball Deliverer Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
POP Tennis Deliverer Course
Enrol Now
 Online Available Anytime
Workshop
Location
Dates
2026 Virtual Grand Slam Coaches’ Conference Online January, 2026

National

Course
Location
Dates
Performance Coach Course (Level 3)
Course Information
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form		 Melbourne & Brisbane 18 November, 2025
Applications closed
Next Generation – Performance Coach Program
The next intake for this course is planned for 2026
 Melbourne & Brisbane 2026
Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now
 Melbourne 11 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now		 Sydney 12 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
2026 Global Coaches’ Conference Melbourne January, 2026

Australian Capital Territory

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Women’s Participation Coaching Course
Course Information
Enrol Now		 Canberra Tennis Centre 26 October, 2025
Applications close: 6 Oct
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Canberra Tennis Centre 13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
Workshop
Location
Dates
Hot Shots Tennis Masterclass – Expression Of Interest

Tailored specifically to meet your coaching business needs. An excellent opportunity to upskill your coaches and strengthen your team in your own environment. Register your interest here

 Your Venue 2025
Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb

Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! Lunch included. | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now

 Canberra Tennis Centre 13 November, 2025

New South Wales

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Orange Indoor Tennis Club 16 & 18-19 October, 2025
Applications close: 29 Sep
Women’s Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre 30 October & 1-2 November, 2025
Applications close: 13 Oct
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre 4 & 6-7 December, 2025
Applications close: 17 Nov
Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now		 Sydney 12 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
NSW Expression Of Interest

Engage your team in a bespoke professional development workshop, tailored to your needs. A great way to upskill coaches and bring the team together. Register your interest here

 Your Venue TBA – after discussion with the Coach Development Team
From Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right
Presented by Chris Charlton

This workshop will explore the potential of creating the best Tennis environment to increase player engagement, how to build the essence of a player development base and increase retention throughout the Hot Shots Tennis stages. | 3:30pm to 5:30pm | Register Now

 East Tamworth Tennis Club 20 September, 2025
From Perception to Decision: Developing the Thinking Player
Presented by Marc Sophoulis

Win points before the ball is even hit. This fast-paced workshop reveals the 5-Step Perception–Decision Framework that elite players use to outthink opponents. Discover why “watching the ball” is impossible at pro speed, how to read cues earlier, and drills to sharpen split-second decision-making. Walk away with game-changing tools to train the mind behind the strokes. Held during the NSW Open, with catered lunch and exclusive courtside access to watch the pros in action. | 10:00am to 12:00pm | Register Now

 Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre 18 November, 2025

Northern Territory

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Workshop
Location
Dates

Queensland

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form		 Queensland Tennis Centre Starting October, 2025
Applications closed
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Queensland Tennis Centre 23 & 25-26 October, 2025
Applications close: 6 Oct
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Cairns International Tennis Centre 6 & 8-9 November, 2025
Applications close: 20 Oct
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Toowoomba Tennis Association 13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Sunshine Coast Grammar School 20 & 22-23 November, 2025
Applications close: 3 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates
B2B Workshop – Expression Of Interest

Engage your team in a bespoke professional development workshop, tailored to your needs. A great way to upskill coaches and bring the team together. Register your interest here

 Your Venue TBA – after discussion with the Coach Development Team
Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb

Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! | 10:30am to 12:30pm | Register Now

 Queensland Tennis Centre 4 November, 2025
Cultivating A Creativity Culture
Presented by Brett Lennard & Sam Bradshaw

The purpose of this workshop is to foster a culture of creativity within our tennis coaching team. By encouraging innovative thinking and collaborative lesson design, we aim to enhance coaching effectiveness, improve player engagement, achieve better performance outcomes and ultimately retain coaches and players longer. | 10:00am to 12:30pm | Register Now

 Toowoomba Tennis Association 12 November, 2025
Queensland Coaches’ Summit 2026

The summit promises to be a unique social and learning experience for Queensland coaches in 2026. | Save The Date

 Queensland Tennis Centre 3-5 January, 2026

South Australia

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Club Professional Coaching Course (Level 2)
Expression Of Interest Form		 The Drive (Memorial Drive) Starting 2026
Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Expression Of Interest Form		 The Drive (Memorial Drive) Starting 2026
Trainee Coaching Course
Applications to open late 2025		 The Drive (Memorial Drive) April, 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates

Tasmania

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Trainee Coaching Course
Applications to open late 2025		 Domain Tennis Centre 26 & 28-29 March, 2026
Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
Expression Of Interest Form		 Tasmania Starting May, 2026
Trainee Coaching Course Launceston Tennis World 2 & 4-5 July, 2026
Trainee Coaching Course Devonport Tennis Club 29 October & 1-2 November, 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates

Victoria

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule		 Melbourne Park 16 & 18-19 October, 2025
Applications closed
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Melbourne Park 13 & 15-16 November, 2025
Applications close: 27 Oct
Women’s Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 Melbourne Park 27 & 29-30 November, 2025
Applications close: 10 Nov
Business & Venue Management Course (Frm. Master Club Professional)
Course Information including schedule
President’s Women In Tennis Scholarship Application Form
Enrol Now		 Melbourne 11 February, 2026
Applications close: 17 Nov
Workshop
Location
Dates

Western Australia

Course
Location
Dates
Participation Coaching Course
Enrol Now		 Online Available Anytime
Trainee Coaching Course
Course Information including schedule
Enrol Now		 State Tennis Centre 6 & 8-9 November, 2025
Applications close: 20 Oct
Club Professional Coaching Course (Level 2)
Expression Of Interest Form		 State Tennis Centre Starting 2026
Development Coaching Course (Level 1)
(incorporating SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching)
Expression Of Interest Form		 State Tennis Centre Starting 2026
Workshop
Location
Dates
Level Up with Cardio Tennis: Attract, Retain, and Grow Your Adult Business!
Presented by David Grainger

Cardio Tennis is booming in Australia, and participation is at an all-time high! Join us for an energising workshop that deep dives into the new Cardio Tennis streams and essential skills to make every session truly unforgettable | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now

 State Tennis Centre 22 October, 2025
Coach Recruitment Workshop
Presented by Nick Jacques, Megan Henry & Rick Willsmore

Discover new ways to identify & recruit young coaches & community champions, to help grow & sustain coaching programs. Develop a plan to internally recruit coaches involving coach pathways & in-house training. | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now

 State Tennis Centre 29 October, 2025
Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention – Getting the Environment Right – Part 2
Presented by Shayne Tabb

Part 2 of our series, ‘Maximising Development, Enjoyment and Retention’, will now focus on how to practically nurture and develop a group of players with highly regarded development specialist Shayne Tabb. Shayne will bring to life his private academy’s philosophy and training methodology. We’ve explored the ‘why’, now it’s time to take a deep dive into the ‘how’! This not to be missed professional development event is suitable for both club and performance based coaches. Bookings are essential, don’t forgo the opportunity to come away with some amazing fresh content for your own coaching environment! | 10:00am to 1:00pm | Register Now

 Robertson Park Tennis Centre 26 November, 2025
Western Australia Coaches’ Summit 2026
Presented by Martin Rocca

The summit promises to be a unique social and learning experience for Western Australia coaches in 2026. Learn from the master coach, Martin Rocca, on “The Power Of Play”, network with fellow coaches at a special coaches only social breakfast, and relax with prime seats the United Cup. | Register Now

 Robertson Park Tennis Centre, RAC Arena 3-4 January, 2026

