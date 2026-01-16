Australian Open welcomes De Cecco as Official Pasta Partner

The Australian Open has today announced a new partnership with iconic Italian pasta manufacturer De Cecco, with the family-owned brand joining the tournament as its Official Pasta Partner.

Since 1831, De Cecco has been uncompromising in its commitment to quality and tradition, bringing the authentic taste of Italian premium pasta to millions of tables around the world.

As part of the collaboration, De Cecco will activate the partnership through a global content platform, aligning the brand’s heritage with the performance, discipline and excellence synonymous with the Australian Open.

The campaign will feature two-time reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, De Cecco brand ambassador.

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, said the agreement highlights the Australian Open’s growing international appeal.

“The Australian Open continues to resonate with fans well beyond Melbourne, and this partnership with De Cecco reflects the strength of our global platform,” he said.

“De Cecco is a brand with deep heritage and global reach and is a natural fit for a tournament that celebrates excellence, performance and passion on the world stage.”

Carlo Aquilano, De Cecco’s Chief Commercial Officer, said “The partnership between De Cecco and the Australian Open represents yet another initiative confirming our company’s Italian heritage and international focus.

“This is a project that brings together tradition and modernity, in a context that will communicate our brand values to a global audience that is attentive to authenticity and excellence – concepts that have always been at the core of De Cecco’s superior quality.”

The partnership will include virtual signage during Australian Open broadcasts in De Cecco’s designated territories, as well as digital advertising, content and archive footage of Jannik Sinner.

The partnership comes at a time of strong growth for tennis in Italy, which has emerged as one of the sport’s fastest-growing and most engaged markets, driven by on-court success and rising global interest.

