Inspiring Brighter Futures through the power of tennis

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is continuing to inspire brighter futures for children and young people facing adversity through the power of tennis at the Australian Open 2026.

As the Official Charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, the ATF has a mission to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, has the chance to play.

Launched in September 2022, the Brighter Days program provides relief from challenging life circumstances for young people and their families through fun, engaging tennis and social activities at flagship tennis facilities across Australia.

As part Brighter Days, the ATF provided more than 950 tickets to children and families from partner charities across Victoria to attend the Australian Open during Opening Week and the main draw – offering them a chance to experience the excitement and joy of one of Australia’s most iconic sporting events.

During Opening Week presented by Herald Sun, families from leading partner charities were welcomed into arena sessions as members of the Australian Open Tennis Family. Families received ATF caps and food vouchers and enjoyed a fun, inclusive day at Melbourne Park, with participants from charities including Camp Quality, Ronald McDonald House, Sony Foundation, My Room and Little Dreamers attending across multiple days.

The program extended into the main draw, with families receiving grounds passes to explore the precinct, watch live matches and immerse themselves in the Australian Open atmosphere. This supported families from partner charities including The Huddle, Southern Cross Kids’ Camp, Uniting Vic and Tas, Refuge Victoria, MacKillop Foundation and Alacrity Health.

In addition, the ATF hosted four feature families from Game Changer, Move Breathe Belong, Opportunity Knocks and the Kids Tennis program for a premium Australian Open experience. Selected in recognition of their outstanding engagement and commitment to ATF-supported programs, families enjoyed Rod Laver Arena tickets, a precinct tour and behind the scenes access.

“It has been an honour to be able to provide an AO26 experience to those who might ordinarily miss out. To see the joy we have been able to bring to over 900 Brighter Days participants this AO has been remarkable,” Executive Director of the Australian Tennis Foundation, Vicki Reid said.

“Sport has a unique way of lifting spirits and bringing people together. Our hope is that these families can make unforgettable memories and young people feel a sense of belonging here at Melbourne Park. The Australian Open represents more than world class tennis; it represents unity, strength, and optimism.”

The Australian Tennis Foundation’s partnership with Emirates reached a powerful milestone this month as the first year of the Force for Good program culminated at the Australian Open in Melbourne, giving 25 children and young people from across Australia a once‑in‑a‑lifetime tennis experience alongside their guardians or friends.

The pilot year of the program has delivered meaningful impact across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, opening pathways into tennis for children who may never have had the opportunity to pick up a racquet, and marking the first chapter of Emirates’ $2.25 million, five‑year commitment to inspiring brighter futures through the game.

The ATF was also delighted to deliver its exclusive lottery once again this year, offering tennis fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Australian Open in an extraordinary way. Funds raised will support the Australian Tennis Foundation deliver programs to help provide all kids with the opportunity to play and thrive through tennis, removing barriers caused by location, financial hardship or life circumstances.

Deborah from Maidstone is the winner of this year’s sold-out lottery. She has won a money can’t buy AO26 finals experience including two tickets to the Men’s AO26 final in Melbourne, onsite dining, two night’s accommodation and official AO transport. She will have exclusive behind the scenes access, including a personalised memento and hit with Australian tennis legend.

Proceeds from the Opening Week charity showdowns went towards supporting the Australian Tennis Foundation’s initiatives. Each of the coin toss kids for the exhibition matches came from an ATF program or partnership, providing disadvantaged children with a once in a lifetime opportunity to get on court and meet their heroes. On the first night of charity showdowns fans around the world were encouraged to donate to the 2026 Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Since launching in 2020, the Australian Tennis Foundation has provided over 125,000 opportunities for children and young people to play, connect and belong through tennis.