Competing as a kid
Start competing in junior tennis. Build skills, gain confidence and choose a format that suits your level.
Why compete as a junior
Competitive play helps kids build skills, confidence and friendships. It teaches focus, resilience and respect through real match experiences. As kids build experience, they can explore different competition formats that match their level and goals.
Junior competition formats
Junior tennis competitions cater to different skill levels, helping every player find the right match. They offer a pathway from playful experiences to structured events, supporting growth at every stage. As kids gain confidence, they can step into ranked tournaments when ready.
Coloured Ball Competitions
- Ages: 5 to 10+ years
- Format: Modified courts and balls for fun, skill-building competition.
- Best for: Beginners learning match play in a supportive environment.
Junior leagues
- Ages: 7 to 16 years
- Format: Regular match play through local clubs.
- Best for: Players ready for structured competition without rankings.
Junior tournaments
- Ages: 10 to 18 years
- Format: Competitive events with ranking points.
Progressing from play to compete
When match-style games feel familiar, rallies are consistent and scoring starts to make sense, many players are ready to take the next step into junior competition. It's not about winning. It's about building focus, gaining experience and enjoying tennis in a supportive environment. Coaches and clubs can help guide the transition.
Signs they might be ready:
- Rallying with control
- Enjoying match play
- Understanding scoring
- Managing pressure.
Junior tournament pathways
Players can start with local events to build match experience, then progress to national ranking tournaments, international tours or school championships. Each pathway supports player development at different stages, helping young athletes grow, compete and gain confidence.
- Junior Development Series (JDS)
Local, non-ranking tournaments for beginner to intermediate players gaining match experience.
- De Minaur Junior Tour
12/u and 14/u events offering points toward the Year-end Finals, with scholarships supporting emerging talent.
- 16U Australian Junior Tour
16/u tournaments held all year long with opportunities for players to gain points and qualify for their State Finals.
- Junior ITF Tournaments
Players aged 13 to 18 can earn ITF ranking points and compete internationally through the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.
- School Championships
Includes the Bruce Cup (12/u) and Pizzey Cup (18/u), where primary and secondary school players compete in representative school tournaments.
Entering tournaments and understanding rankings
After gaining match experience through junior formats and pathways, players can begin entering Junior Tournaments.
Key things to know
- De Minaur Junior Tour: Endorsed by top-ranked Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur, this age-specific tour invites 12/u and 14/u players to participate in gain points through tournaments for the chance to win the year-end De Minaur Juniour Tour Finals and De Minaur Juniour Tour Scholarship.
- 16U Australian Junior Tour: This tour offers 16/u players the opportunity to participate in more than 250 Tennis Australia endorsed tournaments nationwide, gain points and qualify in the year-end finals held in their respective state and/or territory.
- Consolation draws: Players who lose early still get match play opportunities, helping build experience.
Coaches and junior development
A coach can guide players through training, match preparation and competition. They help kids build confidence, understand match rules and develop strong technique.
Hot Shots Match Play
- Skill development Coaches refine technique and match strategy.
- Competition preparation Helps players understand rules and scoring.
- Confidence building Supports mental resilience and focus.
Know the rules before you compete
Following the rules helps everyone enjoy the game. Players, parents and spectators all have a role to play in creating a fair and respectful environment.
Player conduct
- Play fairly Respect your opponent and follow the rules.
- Be a good sport Win or lose, show kindness and respect.
- Stay calm No yelling, arguing or unsportsmanlike behaviour.
Spectator and parent expectations
- Cheer positively Encourage players, but don’t distract them.
- Respect officials Let umpires and referees do their job.
- Support fair play Avoid coaching from the sidelines.
Disciplinary actions
- Breaking the rules has consequences Players may receive warnings or penalties.
- Serious misconduct Repeated bad behaviour can lead to suspension.
- Fair process Officials review incidents to ensure fair decisions.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more about the Code of Behaviour and Rules and Regulations.
Frequently asked questions
Many players begin with Hot Shots Match Play or Junior Leagues, where the focus is on fun and learning. As skills and confidence grow, they can move into Junior Tournaments for ranked competition. Coaches and clubs can help decide when the timing feels right.
Pack a racquet, tennis balls and comfortable clothes for playing, along with water and snacks to stay fuelled throughout the day. Try to arrive early so there's time to warm up and settle in. It also helps to go over basic scoring beforehand, especially if it's your first time competing.
Check the competition format. Junior Development Series (JDS) for beginners, Junior Tournaments (JT) for ranking points and International Tennis Federation (ITF) for international play. Speak with your coach for recommendations.
Yes. Parents can cheer positively but should avoid coaching from the sidelines. Respecting officials and players ensures a great experience for everyone.
Use Australian Ranking Points for Junior Tournaments (JT) or Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) for skill-based tracking. Coaches can help interpret results.