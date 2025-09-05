Inclusive Tennis Strategy
Our vision, progress and priorities for making tennis more inclusive across Australia.
Our vision
Our vision is to grow tennis and make it accessible to more people across the country. We believe the game should reflect the diversity of the communities we serve – and that inclusion is a human right.
Tennis Australia is committed to creating spaces where people of all backgrounds, identities and abilities feel welcome, safe and included on and off the court. From grassroots to elite levels, we’re working to make tennis a sport where everyone can play, lead and belong.
How we’re tracking
We’re working with clubs, coaches and communities to make tennis more inclusive. Some of the steps already underway include:
- inclusive formats and modified equipment now used in clubs
- cultural awareness training and a Reconciliation Action Plan in progress
- more players joining from disability, First Nations and LGBTQIA+ communities
- 43 per cent female board representation at Tennis Australia
- more support for people from underrepresented groups in coaching, officiating and leadership.
These actions are helping tennis become a more inclusive sport – not just in who plays, but in who leads, coaches and supports the game.
Our strategy
Tennis Australia’s strategy is about creating more ways for people to get involved and stay involved in tennis. We’re focused on:
- supporting players with a disability, First Nations people, multicultural and LGBTQIA+ communities
- offering playing options for all levels – from social to elite
- providing training and resources for clubs, coaches and volunteers
- using inclusive language and communication
- encouraging diverse leadership across the sport.
We also work closely with clubs to help them become more inclusive – offering guidance, resources and support to create welcoming environments for all players. This includes advice on accessible formats, inclusive coaching practices and how to connect with local communities.
Measuring inclusion
We’re committed to tracking progress and holding ourselves accountable. That includes:
- monitoring participation growth across underrepresented groups
- supporting clubs to complete inclusion self-assessments
- tracking uptake of inclusive training and resources
- reporting on leadership diversity, including board and workforce representation.
These measures help us understand what’s working – and where we need to do more.
Get involved
Inclusion happens when people act. Players, coaches, clubs, officials and volunteers all have a role to play. We're here to support that – with tools, training and programs that help make tennis more welcoming.
If you’re part of a club or community group and want to learn more, our inclusion team can help with practical advice and tailored support.