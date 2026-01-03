United Cup: Hunter’s heroics kickstart Australia’s campaign with a win

Storm Hunter has led the Culture Amp Australia Billie Jean King Cup to victory on numerous occasions after winning both of her singles and doubles rubbers.

On Saturday night, she achieved the feat with Australia’s United Cup team for the first time, leading Australia to a 2-1 victory over Norway in Group D at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Having only competed in doubles during her previous United Cup campaign in 2024, the 31-year-old was summoned to singles action after Maya Joint withdrew from her match due to illness.

Trailing 4-1 in the second set against Norwegian No.1 Malene Helgo, Hunter relied on her previous singles experience in the green and gold – she holds a 6-2 record at BJK Cup level – to force a tiebreak and ultimately triumph 6-2 7-6(3) in one hour and 40 minutes.

It was an unexpected call-up for Hunter, who thought her time representing Australia on the singles court had ended after her Achilles rupture in April 2024.

“This is pretty emotional for me. It’s been a pretty tough two years, rupturing my Achilles and fighting my way back through surgery and relearning everything. I never thought I’d be back on this court (Ken Rosewall Arena) in a singles match playing for Australia,” said the world No.428, who last played singles for Australia in November 2023.

“She came out swinging a bit more in the second set, going after her shot a little bit more. I lost a bit of pace, shot depth, and quality, so she was able to dictate the points a bit more, but I just tried to get back on my terms. I got better with my feet, had more intensity and just used the crowd to get behind me.”

After Casper Ruud extended his United Cup singles winning streak to six matches with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Alex de Minaur, Hunter returned to the court and paired with debutant John-Patrick Smith to win the deciding mixed doubles match 4-6 6-1 [10-4] over Ulrikke Eikeri and Viktor Durasovic.

Hunter and Smith’s experience was crucial in weathering Norway’s rampaging start, coming from behind to help inch Team Australia one step closer to the quarterfinals.

"We just became a bit more aggressive and just wanted to play on our terms and brought the energy a little bit more," Hunter said. "In mixed doubles, anything can happen.

"We had a few chances in the first set, didn't quite get them. So in the second, we were able to convert them."

Australia, currently atop Group D, will progress to its second United Cup quarterfinal should the team defeat Czechia on Tuesday night.

