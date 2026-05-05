Ranking movers: Preston hits high mark following Tokyo breakthrough

Women’s singles

Taylah Preston climbed the most places of her Australian compatriots in the singles rankings following her standout performances at ITF tournaments in Japan. In Tokyo, the 20-year-old defeated Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-1 4-6 6-4 to take the title, her first at W100 level. The following week at the W100 in Gifu, Preston advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Great Britain's Harriet Dart before she fell to compatriot Emerson Jones in a match tiebreak.

Both feats launched her forward an impressive 22 spots to a career-high ranking of world No.126.

Daria Kasatkina also moved upnine places after a WTA 125 triumph at the Catalonia Open Solgirones, her first title in two years.

A big week in Aussie tennis 🇦🇺



Daria Kasatkina secured her first title in two years while Adam Walton and Emerson Jones both reached finals in Asia.#GoAussieshttps://t.co/7yUxbqAeEQ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Jones advanced four spots after reaching the finals at the W100 event in Gifu. Priscilla Hon improved one place and Storm Hunter two places, which brought her into the top 200 for the first time since March 2024.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.34 -5 Talia Gibson No.62 -4 Daria Kasatkina No.66 +9 Kimberly Birrell No.82 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.88 -3 Taylah Preston No.126 +22 Emerson Jones No.129 +4 Priscilla Hon No.135 +1 Maddison Inglis No.143 -5 Storm Hunter No.199 +2

Men’s singles

Alex Bolt continued his ranking upswing following his semifinal run at the Jiujiang Challenger event in China. Despite the defeat to countryman Adam Walton 6-2 3-6 7-6(5), Bolt’s rise lifted him to world No.138.

Walton’s appearance in the Jiujiang finals, where he missed out on the title in a narrow 7-5 7-6(4) defeat, improved his ranking 14 places to the cusp of a top-100 return at world No.103.

Elsewhere, Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson also improved five and four spaces respectively.

MORE: Aussie Weekly Wrap: Kasatkina shines on Spanish clay

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.60 -4 James Duckworth No.81 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.96 +5 Aleksandar Vukic No.99 -10 Adam Walton No.103 +14 Tristan Schoolkate No.126 -12 Dane Sweeny No.135 -1 Alex Bolt No.138 +9 Jordan Thompson No.142

+4

Women’s doubles

Hunter and Ellen Perez continue to maintain their positions in the women’s doubles top 20. Olivia Gadecki roes three places, Kimberly Birrell one place and Priscilla Hon two.

Alexandra Osborne surged an impressive 25 places to a career-high ranking of No.157 after winning the W100 title in Tokyo with Wong Hong Yi Cody of Hong Kong. It marked Osborne's second W100 doubles title and first since 2024.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.18 -1 Ellen Perez No.19 +1 Maya Joint No.37 0 Olivia Gadecki No.77 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.93 +1 Talia Gibson No.125 -7 Priscilla Hon No.144 +2 Alexandra Osborne No.157 +25 Tenika McGiffin No.234 -1 Petra Hule No.255 -57

Men’s doubles

Marc Polmans’ position at the top of Australia’s men’s doubles rankings continues after he rose four places to sit inside the top 50 at No.48.

His rise follows a second-round run in Madrid with world No.11 singles player Alexander Bublik. The pair beat Brazil’s Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in the first round 6-3 6-7(4) 10-6, before exiting the claycourt tournament at the second hurdle.

Blake Bayldon also improved one spot to No.109.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Marc Polmans No.48 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.56 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.61 -1 John Peers No.62 0 Jason Kubler No.72 -2 Matthew Ebden No.77 0 Matthew Romios No.94 -14 Blake Bayldon No.109 +1 Patrick Harper No.144

-1 Jordan Thompson No.153 -2

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