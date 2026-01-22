Dreams come true for Aussie kids at AO 2026

The AO’s Kids Tennis Day on January 17 marked a special day in the calendars of 25 children and their family members from across Australia.

The youngsters were flown to Melbourne to experience the excitement of Australian Open 2026 through the Australian Tennis Foundation's Emirates Force for Good program.

Not only did the young participants and their guardians experience the magic of the Grand Slam, from family adventures and waterslides to live entertainment, but they also met Australian tennis legends Casey Dellacqua and Pat Cash at the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates.

"This is what it's all about,” former women’s doubles world No.3 Casey Dellacqua said. “Looking at these kids, I see the same spark I had when I first picked up a racquet. To be part of their journey has been an absolute honour.”

The children also enjoyed time in the AO shop, practised their stroke on the Hot Shots Speed Serve, and witnessed game-show challenges, drummers, dancers and professional performers at Arena Spectacular at John Cain Arena, complete with special appearances from Alex de Minaur and AO 2025 champion Madison Keys.

The Force for Good program was inaugurated in 2025 and opens a new world of possibilities to disadvantaged children and young people to whom opportunities may be few and far between.

And it doesn’t matter whether or not these children have even picked up a racquet before joining the program.

“We’re not just introducing them to a sport,” Emirates regional sales manager Dean Cleaver said. “We are providing a pathway to build confidence, improve their physical health and boost their mental wellbeing.”

Following its pilot year, the program has been received with overwhelming positivity by the children. Of the participants, 85 per cent now feel more positive about themselves and their future, and 76 per cent feel more confident about trying new things.

“It’s amazing to be here. To be in this group, it’s pretty cool,” said one of the Force for Good participants.

In partnership with 53 local community partners, 44 programs and events were delivered, introducing more than 2000 children to the sport across the five cities that Emirates operates from — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

The overarching program created more than 10,500 hours of joy and more than 7600 opportunities for participants to play, connect, and grow. To ensure a lasting legacy, more than 715 racquets, nets and balls were donated to children and community groups.

And with Emirates investing $2.25 million towards the five-year partnership with ATF, that’s just the start.

“The program is designed to help participants build their confidence to try something new, find a place to belong, and experience the joy tennis can bring,” ATF executive director Vicki Reid said.

“To see these kids, who started this journey on their local community courts, now standing here at a Grand Slam is incredibly moving and speaks volumes about the power of creating opportunity.”

The joy was evident on the faces of the 25 visitors, who all wore wide smiles underneath their bright red Emirates caps.

“For many, this experience will be a defining moment, showing them that no dream is too big,” Dellacqua said.

“The 25 participants here today were chosen for their dedication and positive attitudes,” Cleaver said. “Flying them to Melbourne embodies what our Force for Good initiative is all about — connecting communities and creating opportunities.

“Today is a celebration of the impact this program continues to have on children's lives.”