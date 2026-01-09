AO 2026 wildcards for Thompson and O’Connell

Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O’Connell will take their place in the men’s singles main draw at AO 2026 after being awarded wildcards.

The duo, plus AO 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, have received the last three wildcards remaining for the men’s tournament, beginning Sunday 18 January at Melbourne Park.

Thompson, who debuted in the AO main draw the same year Wawrinka triumphed, continues to make his way back from injuries.

The former world No.26 was playing through back pain at Wimbledon – where he nevertheless reached the fourth round – but played a limited schedule for the rest of 2025.

Now ranked 113th, Thompson will aim to reach the third round for the first time at Melbourne Park, a stage he has reached at the other three majors.

"I'm super grateful for the wildcard into my home Slam and looking forward to playing in front of my favourite crowd," Thompson said.

It’s been a similar story for O’Connell, who fell outside the top 100 – after beginning 2025 at No.64 – as injuries took their toll.

Bringing that home crowd energy 🔊



Chris O'Connell and Jordan Thompson have been awarded #AO26 main draw wildcards. pic.twitter.com/y3Pn4r3ppI — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 9, 2026

The Sydneysider cut short his season in October yet resumed promisingly at the Brisbane International earlier this month, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the main draw.

Australian Open 2026 will mark O’Connell’s eighth appearance in the AO main draw, where his best result was a third-round finish in 2022.

“After struggling with injuries toward the end of last year and having to cut my season short, I’m now feeling fit and healthy. I’m extremely grateful to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to compete in the main draw,” said O’Connell, a former world No.53.

“I’ve made some incredible memories at the Australian Open and am thankful for the chance to be part of it again.”

The addition of Thompson and O’Connell in the field means there are now 18 Australians set to compete in the men’s and women’s singles main draws.

More could join them via qualifying, and on Friday qualifying wildcards were awarded to Blake Ellis, Marc Polmans and Stefani Webb.

Withdrawals from the women’s qualifying event meant Destanee Aiava – previously a qualifying wildcard entrant – now enters the draw on her own ranking, freeing up a wildcard for Webb.

Webb, Ellis and Polmans form part of a 27-strong Aussie contingent competing in AO 2026 qualifying, which begins on Monday 12 January at Melbourne Park.