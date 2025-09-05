Beach Tennis paddles are stringless, instead featuring small holes, and measure up to 50cm in length. The ball is a decompressed tennis ball (Stage 2/Orange), which is softer and therefore increases the length of rallies.

Players often wear general athletic wear or beach sport clothing, but you won’t need shoes! For the best sun protection, make sure to use an SPF50+ sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and clothing that covers you.

Find Beach Tennis gear at retailers such as Decathlon, Prelli Tennis or Drop Shot.