What's on this summer?
There’s stacks of Beach Tennis to play and watch during the 2026 Summer of Tennis.
- Beach Tennis WA Open
- Adelaide International
- Beach Tennis Summer Classic
- Victoria Beach Tennis Open
What is Beach Tennis?
A dynamic game
Beach Tennis is a dynamic racquet sport blending elements of tennis, beach volleyball and badminton. It’s played on sandy courts of a comparable size to beach volleyball.
Players use paddles without strings and a lower-compression tennis ball that’s softer than a regular ball. It’s easy to pick up and can be played by a range of ages and abilities.
How to play
The court
The court rectangular court measures 16 metres long and eight metres wide, though is a narrower 4.5 metres wide for singles matches. The net sits in the middle at 1.8 metres for men and 1.7 metres for women’s, mixed and junior events.
The serve
Players only get one serve per point, and must serve behind the baseline but anywhere along it. Serves don’t have to be cross-court, and can be overhead or underarm. In the event of a let, where the ball clips the net on the way over, it’s play on!
Scoring
Scoring is the same as in tennis – 15, 30, 40 and game. However, there are no advantages, so the next point after deuce wins the game. Sets are played to six games with a tie-break at 6-6.
Play
Players must return the ball over the net before it hits the sand. Players lose a point if the ball lands on their side of the net, is hit out of bounds, a player touches the net while the ball is in play, or if they strike the ball with any part of their body other than the paddle.
Equipment
Players use paddles without strings, and a lighter tennis ball which is softer and slower than a standard tennis ball.
Get the gear
Beach Tennis paddles are stringless, instead featuring small holes, and measure up to 50cm in length. The ball is a decompressed tennis ball (Stage 2/Orange), which is softer and therefore increases the length of rallies.
Players often wear general athletic wear or beach sport clothing, but you won’t need shoes! For the best sun protection, make sure to use an SPF50+ sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and clothing that covers you.
Find Beach Tennis gear at retailers such as Decathlon, Prelli Tennis or Drop Shot.
Frequently asked questions
