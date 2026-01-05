Gadecki leads Queensland takeover at Brisbane International

Could we see another Queenslander make a deep run at the Brisbane International in 2026?

Twelve months after Kimberly Birrell went from qualifier to quarterfinalist at her home tournament, defeating top-40 opponents Emma Navarro and Anastasia Potapova, Olivia Gadecki showed signs of replicating that feat in her opening-round match.

Fellow Gold Coast product Gadecki recorded the fourth-biggest win of her career, upsetting world No.37 Ann Li 6-4 6-4 to book a date with No.6 seed Mirra Andreeva. Gadecki’s service game was strong – she saved eight of 10 break points – and she won 65 per cent of first-serve points.

The 23-year-old built on her near-perfect record at the Brisbane International, having won six of her seven matches played,. Her only blemish was against eventual champion Elena Rybakina in 2024.

“Nothing beats playing at home,” she said. “To be doing so well at home, I’m just super happy and really ecstatic about the win today.”

Gadecki has won three straight matches to begin 2026, recording victories against Anastasia Zakharova and Yulia Putintseva in qualifying.

Birrell also advanced to the second round on Monday, defeating Slovakian qualifier Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 3-6 6-3. After trailing 0-3 in the opening set, Birrell won five consecutive games to regain momentum and ultimately claimed victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

After defeating Navarro in the second round last year, she will need to defeat another second-seeded American in Amanda Anisimova to return to the quarterfinals.

They will be joined in the round of 32.by Emerson Jones, who defeated German Tatjana Maria to win her first WTA 500 match. The 17-year-old wildcard was on song in the 6-3 6-3 victory, needing just 75 minutes to prevail over the former Wimbledon semifinalist.

Jones faces No.10 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

In men’s singles action, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin were unable to build on their respective first-set leads and succumbed in the opening round.

Duckworth nearly claimed his first top-50 win in Brisbane in 11 years, falling to world No.37 Alex Michelsen in three sets. He held break point chances in the opening two sets of the 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3 loss, but was overpowered by Michelsen’s 19 aces and 52 winners.

Meanwhile, Popyrin was a set away from clinching his first win over qualifier Quentin Halys at ATP level, before the Frenchman advanced 5-7 6-3 6-4.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

DAY 2 RESULTS



Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Ann Li (USA) 6-4 6-4

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [Q] Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 6-4 3-6 6-3

[WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3 6-3

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)

Men’s singles, first round

Alex Michelsen (USA) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-3

[Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 5-7 6-3 6-4

Reilly Opelka (USA) d [Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) – fourth match, Show Court 1

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) – third match, Pat Rafter Arena

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) – fifth match, Show Court 2

