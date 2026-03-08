Hijikata, De Minaur win simultaneously to reach Indian Wells third round

Rinky Hijikata’s resurgent campaign has continued at Indian Wells, with the Australian qualifier upsetting Luciano Darderi to reach the third round.

Hijikata’s 4-6 6-2 6-4 win over the Italian world No.21 – a champion at last week’s ATP tournament in Santiago – sends him through to the third round of a Masters event for the first time.

Just minutes later, compatriot Alex de Minaur completed his own come-from-behind win against Sebastian Korda, sending him through to the last 32.

With Talia Gibson and Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the same stage of the women’s event, this marks the first time since 2004 that four Australians will feature in the third round at Indian Wells.

At that edition 22 years ago, it was Lleyton Hewitt, Wayne Arthurs, Alicia Molik and Sam Stosur.

Hijikata’s victory was his first over a top-25 player; his previous best win in a completed match, by ranking, came when he defeated 33rd-ranked Sebastian Baez at last year’s Bordeaux Challenger.

Riding a four-match winning streak, Hijikata next lines up against the winner of the match between 10th seed Alexander Bublik and Czech lucky loser Vit Kopriva.

“Honestly just happy to put in another good performance this week. Really happy to reach the third round of a Masters for the first time – that’s a big kind of goal ticked off, also coming against an opponent I’ve not had success with in the past," Hijikata told tennis.com.au.

“Happy to play another match. I’m feeling good. I think the conditions here suit me well. I’ve played some pretty good tennis here in previous years

“I’ve had a lot of tennis in previous weeks, I’m feeling good about my game. Getting through some tight matches helps with confidence, too."

It’s the 25-year-old’s most notable 'big' tournament result since he advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, a performance helping him reach a peak ranking of world No.62.

Currently 117th, Hijikata’s run at Indian Wells has seen him rise to No.106 in the ATP live rankings.

“The most important thing is that my body is healthy at the moment – last year a bit of a struggle physically and it was tough to build momentum when you’re constantly stopping and starting," Hijikata said.

"This season I’ve been able to spend a lot more time on court and improve my game."

Hijikata was brilliant in the final set against Darderi, generating three break points in the fifth game and converting the third with a scorching passing shot off a running forehand.

He held two more break points for a 5-2 lead, but weathered the Darderi fightback and played purposeful, attacking all-court tennis when serving for the match.

He arrived at 40-15 and was in control of his second match point when, suddenly, Darderi stopped the point just as Hijikata was setting up to play an overhead.

A video review did not provide sufficient evidence for why Darderi did so, meaning the point was awarded to Hijikata – and ended the match.

De Minaur, meanwhile, was also playing a recent title winner; Korda in mid-February won the ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach and had built a six-match winning streak.

Comeback complete 🤝@alexdeminaur wins a three set battle as he defeats Korda 4-6 6-4 6-4 🔥#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/jn4LXv4fqk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 8, 2026

From a break down in the first set, Korda took the opener and led 2-3, 0-30 on De Minaur’s serve before the Aussie saved a break point, dug himself out of that hole, then broke to love in the very next game.

He sent the match to a third set, where in the penultimate game he again scored a decisive break of serve, and went on to seal victory in two hours, 20 minutes.

"It was a brutal match. I knew going in how tough the match was going to be, and Sebi came out really hot, playing some great tennis," De Minaur said.

"At the start, the match was played during the day and it was quite gusty, windy conditions, but he managed to adapt to them really well.

"And then I just had to dig really deep. I mean, there were some very tough moments in the second set where I fought [off] some break points, and managed to kind of fight through and give myself a chance and an opportunity.

"I'm so stoked to get the win today against an incredibly high-quality opponent."

Another Australian, qualifier Storm Hunter, saw her campaign came to an end when she lost 6-3 6-2 to 12th seed Belinda Bencic.

Aussies in action: Indian Wells



DAY 4 RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Sebastian Korda (USA) 4-6 6-4 6-4

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [20] Luciano Darderi (ITA) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, third round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [17] Clara Tauson (DEN)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Men’s singles, third round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [27] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v TBC



Save over 60% off a 12-month subscription and have access to the ATP, WTA, Australian Pro Tour & Junior Nationals with beIN SPORTS.