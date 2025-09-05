Life at Tennis
Flexible roles, real opportunities and a culture that puts people first. Discover how Tennis supports your growth, wellbeing and everyday impact.
Flexibility
At Tennis, flexibility is part of our DNA. We know life doesn’t stop when work starts, so we support working styles that let you balance your commitments, follow your passions and bring your best self to every day. We trust our team to take ownership and contribute meaningfully.
Career development and learning
We don’t set fixed paths. Instead, we create space for you to explore, grow and show us what you’re capable of.
We encourage curiosity and continuous learning. Our development opportunities includes hands-on experience, workshops, LinkedIn Learning, mentorship, formal study and secondments.
Recognition that reflects our values
Serving Your Success and Ace of the Day are our peer-nominated recognition programs that highlight people who bring our values to life – Imagination, Collaboration, Humility and Excellence.
Benefits of working at Tennis
Our team enjoy a range of benefits that support wellbeing, connection and everyday life. Depending on role and location these may include:
- Tickets to the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events
- Access to Superbox tickets for concerts and events at Rod Laver Arena and John Cain Arena
- Discounts and offers from our sponsorship partners
- Onsite gym and tennis facilities
- Free car parking
- Salary packaging options
- Flu vaccinations
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP)