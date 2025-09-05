Grant opportunities
Grants can help with coaching, equipment and training – making it easier for students to play more.
Curious about grant opportunities?
If cost is holding you back from running tennis at your school, grants or government funding can help. Support is available for coaching, equipment and program delivery – so more students can give tennis a go.
Sporting schools grants
Access $1000-$4150 in funding for tennis programs, coaching, tennis equipment (including tennis balls for schools) and additional support.
Australian Tennis Foundation
Grants of up to $3500 for Hot Shots Tennis programs, coaching and equipment at your school.
National Court Rebate
Find out how the National Court Rebate supports resurfacing, line-marking or new court installations – improving your school’s tennis facilities.
Frequently asked questions
You can submit your application online through SmartyGrants. The grant offers up to $3500 to support before or after-school Hot Shots Tennis programs. Discounted equipment is also available if needed.
You may be eligible for a grant through the Australian Tennis Foundation's Kids Tennis Program. It supports free before or after-school coaching for disadvantaged students, with grants of up to $3500 available. Equipment is included, and the program focuses on building confidence, resilience and social connection.
Yes, schools can apply for the National Court Rebate to help resurface or build courts, or line-mark existing spaces (like gyms or basketball courts) for Hot Shots Tennis. The program supports more students getting active through tennis.
Yes. Many state and local governments offer grants to support school sports programs. These may cover costs such as equipment, coaching or school-run tennis events.
Start by checking your local council or your state's sport and recreation department.
Yes, the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) prioritises grants for regional or remote schools, helping them overcome distance and access challenges to run inclusive tennis programs.
There are a range of funding opportunities to support schools who have students with a disability. The Federal Government Sporting Schools program prioritises special schools and special education units within mainstream schools to drive play. This funding can be used to engage a tennis coach to come in and deliver programs or support a teacher to deliver.
Yes. Many states and territories offer vouchers to help with costs such as lessons, registration fees, and equipment. Examples include:
- ACT – Every Chance: Up to $250 per child
- NSW – Active & Creative Kids: Two $50 vouchers
- NT – Sport Voucher: Up to $200 per child
- QLD – FairPlay: Up to $200 for eligible families
- SA – Sports Voucher Plus: Two $100 vouchers
- TAS – Ticket to Play: Up to $200 per child
- VIC – Get Active Kids: Up to $200 per child
- WA – KidSport Voucher: Up to $500 per child
Check your state or territory for eligibility and details.