Affiliation
Learn how affiliation can help your club gain exclusive benefits including insurance, operational support, funding opportunities and more.
Your connection to the national tennis community
Tennis Australia does not directly affiliate with individual tennis clubs, centres or associations. Instead, clubs and venues become affiliated through their local state or territory Member Association.
By affiliating with your Member Association, your club gains access to a range of programs, services and opportunities that support both day-to-day operations and long-term development.
Key benefits include:
- comprehensive insurance cover through the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program – designed specifically for tennis environments – through Howden Australia
- access to tailored resources and operational support
- access to the Online Signage Shop – a self-service portal to order professionally designed, customisable signage
- entry into club development programs and initiatives
- eligibility for funding and grant opportunities
- guidance from tennis industry experts
- state-specific programs and participation incentives.
*Benefits may vary – always make sure to check with your Member Association for specific details.
Tennis Australia National Insurance Program
Affiliated clubs and centres are automatically covered under the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program – designed specifically for tennis environments.
This program covers:
- sports injury/personal accident insurance
- combined liability (public & products liability and professional indemnity insurance)
- management liability insurance
- cyber insurance.
For more information, visit our Insurance page or Howden Australia.
How to become affiliated
To affiliate, reach out to your local Member Association. They’ll guide you through the process and help you access the benefits available in your state or territory.