Affiliation

Tennis Australia does not directly affiliate with individual tennis clubs, centres or associations. Instead, clubs and venues become affiliated through their local state or territory Member Association.

By affiliating with your Member Association, your club gains access to a range of programs, services and opportunities that support both day-to-day operations and long-term development.

Key benefits include:

comprehensive insurance cover through the Tennis Australia National Insurance Program – designed specifically for tennis environments – through Howden Australia

access to tailored resources and operational support

access to the Online Signage Shop – a self-service portal to order professionally designed, customisable signage

entry into club development programs and initiatives

eligibility for funding and grant opportunities

guidance from tennis industry experts

state-specific programs and participation incentives.

*Benefits may vary – always make sure to check with your Member Association for specific details.