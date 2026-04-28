Gibson’s rise and De Minaur’s impact headline Australian Tennis Magazine 'next gen’ issue

Packed with inspiring origin stories, rising-star features and a spotlight on the legends leading today’s top pros, the Next Gen special spotlights an exciting cohort in world tennis.

Headline features include 22 players under the age of 22 to watch and players inspiring new fan bases, including cover stars Alexandra Eala and Joao Fonseca.

There’s also a deep dive into Alex de Minaur’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Aussie competitors through the recently formed Alex de Minaur Foundation, which offers young players scholarships and mentoring in their tennis journeys.

“This is close to my heart … I want to be able to support young athletes and be a mentor for them,” said the Australian No.1.

The magazine also follows the journey of Aussie breakout star Gibson from Hot Shots Tennis participant to top-60 contender. The 21-year-old’s 2026 goal of cracking the world's top 100 was smashed early in the year, confirming her place among the game’s elite.

“To achieve the [top-100] goal only two months into the year just makes me so happy and excited for the rest of the year,” said Gibson.

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The current edition also explores why the Gold Coast has become a breeding ground for top Aussie tennis talent, from Sam Stosur to Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki who have paved the way for 17-year-old rising star Jones.

And the first installation of a new series, My Tennis Life – where the magazine sits down with top Australian players to explore the moments and lessons that have shaped them on and off the court – launches with Cruz Hewitt.

Discover all this and more in the Next Gen Special issue of Australian Tennis Magazine.

Secure your copy today – or subscribe so you never miss a moment of the game.