Policies and guidelines

Tennis Australia is committed to safeguarding children and young people in our sport. We recently partnered with the Australian Childhood Foundation (ACF) for a national review, strengthening our approach based on nationally recognised standards.

As a result, we've significantly updated our Member Protection Policy. These changes implement best practices to protect children and young people, reflecting Tennis Australia's ongoing commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of all members and participants.

All members must now complete the Member Protection Declaration form when registering.