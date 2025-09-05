Policies and guidelines
Detailed information on the latest officiating policies, rules, regulations and Code of Behaviour – ensuring the highest standards of professionalism.
The officiating manifesto
Our main responsibility as an official is to “Serve The Game”, to nurture its legacy, and to ensure it thrives for generations to come. The officiating manifesto serves as a reminder of our undying commitment to create tennis that everyone loves.
Terms and conditions
Our membership policies require our members to adhere to our membership terms and conditions. Upholding these terms ensures effective and safe participation.
Member protection policy
Strengthening Safeguarding at Tennis Australia
Tennis Australia is committed to safeguarding children and young people in our sport. We recently partnered with the Australian Childhood Foundation (ACF) for a national review, strengthening our approach based on nationally recognised standards.
As a result, we've significantly updated our Member Protection Policy. These changes implement best practices to protect children and young people, reflecting Tennis Australia's ongoing commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of all members and participants.
All members must now complete the Member Protection Declaration form when registering.
Mandatory Working with Children Checks
All Australian states/territories mandate a screening process for tennis officials working with children under 18. A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) is a prerequisite for active Tennis Australia membership and must be registered with TA.
Due to varying state/territory legislation, there's no national WWCC standard. Volunteer checks are accepted, except for year-round advisors or ITF Bronze Badge+ officials. Specific age requirements for a WWCC apply: 15+ in SA/NT, 16+ in ACT/TAS, and 18+ in other states. Officials must comply with requirements in every state/territory they work and stay informed of current local legislation.
If you are moving between states/territories and intend to engage in child-related work:
- If your work with children extends to another state or territory for ten or more consecutive days, strongly consider obtaining a WWCC for that specific location. Requirements vary, and it's your responsibility to comply with the relevant state/territory legislation.
- For a permanent move, a WWCC for your new state or territory is essential and must be obtained.
Your screening documentation can be updated by emailing [email protected].
Officials who fail to provide up-to-date screening may have their membership suspended or cancelled.
National Police Check
A National Police Check (NPC) with full disclosure is also mandatory for active Tennis Australia membership. Apply via www.nationalcrimecheck.com.au.
Volunteer checks are accepted unless you're a year-round advisor or hold an ITF Bronze Badge+ certification. NPCs are valid for three years. Officials under 16 are exempt but require a parent/guardian to complete the Member Protection Declaration form. Update your screening documentation by emailing [email protected].
Eye tests
All our officiating members must complete and submit an eye test every two years. ITF Certified Officials are exempt, provided their records are current with the ITF.
Uniform policy
Maintaining a professional image is crucial for Tennis Australia officials. Our uniform guidelines ensure an appropriate uniform is worn at all times while on duty.
Code of Conduct
Officials are bound by both the Tennis Australia Code of Conduct for Officials and the ITF/WTA/ATP Code of Conduct for Officials.
Professional conduct and reporting
Tennis Australia expects the highest standards of professional conduct and healthy working relationships from its officiating members. If an issue arises as a result of an official whose conduct is not in line with Tennis Australia’s national policies, please report it to [email protected]. You have the option to report anonymously.
Tennis Australia National Policies
Our Tennis Australia National Policies apply to all members. It's essential for all officials to understand and adhere to these policies.
Competitive play regulations and Code of Behaviour
Competitive play in tennis is governed by Australian Competitive Play Regulations and Code of Behaviour. Abiding by these rules allows officials to uphold the spirit of the game and provide an equitable experience for all participants.