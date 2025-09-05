Clubs and facilities

From centre courts to community hubs – everything you need to manage, grow and champion your club or venue starts here.
Club members and club staff interacting at a local club event.

Online systems and support

The go-to tools for clubs, coaches, league and tournament organisers and officials.
Find out more
A coach assesses a game using a tablet for notes

Prepare for more ways to play

Featuring simpler rules, smaller courts, shorter racquets and slower balls, these emerging racquet and paddle sports are dynamic, fun and easy to pick up – perfect for players of all ages and abilities to start engaging with racquet sports.

Explore the equipment and court modifications needed to help you bring these exciting sports to your club and grow your player base.