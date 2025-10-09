Latest news
Stay up to date with the latest tennis news.
Australian tennis in focus
Rinky Hijikata at 2025 US Open
Rinky Hijikata of Australia playing at the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Jordan Thompson at 2025 US Open
Jordan Thompson of Australia playing at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Jordan Thompson at 2025 US Open
Jordan Thompson of Australia in action during the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Darwin 2025
Participants at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival held at Darwin International Tennis Centre on August 6, 2025
Evonne's Medal of Excellence Award Ceremony 2025
Evonne Goolagong Cawley presents the Medal of Excellence to winner Isaac Elson at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival closing ceremony, Darwin International Tennis Centre, August 9, 2025
National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Darwin 2025
A young player at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival held at Darwin International Tennis Centre on August 9, 2025
- Image 2
- Image 3
- Image 4
- Image 5
- Image 6
- Image 7
Player spotlight
Get the lowdown on your favourite Australian tennis players.
Player rankings
Men's Top 10
|Rank
|Player
Women's Top 10
|Rank
|Player