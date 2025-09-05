Venue management

One of the first steps in the planning process is to understand the provision (courts and services) and performance of the current network of venues. This provision and performance can be benchmarked against similar demographic regions to determine potential areas of focus.

Tennis’s Health Indicator of Tennis (HIT) Tool assists with this process – turning insights into action across key areas such as participation, finances and facilities.

This tennis-specific tool helps assess performance metrics to identify opportunities that can ultimately improve the overall health of tennis venues, while also providing benchmarks against tennis venues of a similar size and demographic profile.

LGAs can get an aggregated view of tennis venues in their area, which should be pivotal to creating any tennis plans.

By completing a HIT Audit in conjunction with the club and their local Member Association, clubs are able to determine: