Macedon Tennis Club embraces Cardio Tennis at AO 2026

For former Macedon Tennis Club President and current club member Liz O’Connell, her chance to play Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse on Margaret Court Arena at Australian Open 2026 was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We didn't know what that we were gonna play on Margaret Court [Arena]. We just knew we were gonna play somewhere. So that was a fantastic surprise. Yeah, we were really excited.”

Growing up in Western Australian with a tennis-centric family, O’Connell had a racquet in her hand from a young age. As a child and teen, she often played on the grass courts out west. A 20-year hiatus from the sport was broken when she moved to Victoria, to the town of Macedon just 50-minutes from Melbourne.

“When I moved to the Macedon Ranges in 2010, I decided that [tennis] was a great way to meet people because I was new to the area,” said O’Connell. “I joined the Macedon Tennis Club … there's a Tuesday ladies’ competition and started playing every Tuesday, and I've been doing that ever since.”

It wasn’t until Macedon Tennis Club coach Ash Richardson introduced Cardio Tennis to the club in 2025 that O’Connell first gave it a go.

“I really enjoy it, but I don't really look at it as tennis as much… I look at it as fitness and fun.

“Cardio Tennis is fun because you really play with a whole lot of people that you probably would never be on the other side of a tennis court from.”

For O’Connell, Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse offers a game-changing way to keep fit and have fun, and is an accessible way for newcomers or those, like herself, who had a break from the sport and was hesitant about diving back in.

“They don't feel comfortable going into a tennis club and playing traditional tennis. So, I think cardio tennis is great for those kind of people,” O’Connell explained.

“Our coaches been able to get some ladies that would otherwise not feel comfortable playing regular tennis into Cardio Tennis. And from there they can often progress into lower levels of competition or where they come to socialise. It's a bit of a gateway.”

For anyone seeking a fun way to get moving, or a way to connect with a community of people in a low-pressure, high-enjoyment environment, O’Connell recommends Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse without hesitation.

“Give it a go. Don't be worried about not being able to hit the ball, because … it's about having fun, getting fit and getting a great workout.”