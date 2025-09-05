Find, Book and Play

From coaching to casual hits, Hot Shots to Cardio Tennis. Find a venue and get playing at a court near you.​
Book a court Explore all options
Four smiling male and female players leaving a grass tennis court with racquets in hands
ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis court hire

Hire a local court for a casual hit at one of more than 3000 tennis courts around Australia. Choose from a variety of Tennis Australia verified venues with different court surface types and timeslots that fit your schedule.

Book a court
Book a court TA logo with photo background

Tennis coaching

Find a qualified coach to improve your game or teach the basics. Individual and group coaching programs are available. Select your local coach to explore options.

Find a coach
Find a coach TA logo with photo background

Cardio Tennis

You’re one step away from a fresh, fun workout. Secure your spot at a Cardio Tennis session near you – look out for free trials to get started.

Find Cardio Tennis Learn more
Cardio Tennis logo with photo background

Hot Shots Tennis

Ready to watch your child develop skills, confidence and a life-long love for tennis?  With more than 1000 locations across Australia, find a Hot Shots session designed for your child’s age and stage – look out for free trials to get started.

Find Hot Shots Tennis Learn more
Hot Shots Tennis logo with photo background

AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix

These fun activity-based sessions help kids stay active, build confidence and learn new tennis skills over the school holidays.

Find AO Holiday Programs Learn more
AO Holiday logo with photo background

Why book with us?

Verified venues and coaches

Tennis umpire chair

Australia-wide locations

A person playing tennis

Safe, inclusive programs

Fans celebrate

Backed by Tennis Australia

Two hands shaking

How to Find, Book and Play

Search by location

Filter by court, coach or program

Contact the coach or book via the club

Get playing!

Frequently asked questions

With more than 3000 courts Australia-wide, our booking platform makes it easy to find a court near you – whether you're in a major city or a regional town.

Our qualified coaches offer a range of programs to suit players of all ages, skill levels and abilities. Whether you're:

  • a beginner and want to learn the basics

  • looking to refine your technique

  • searching for kid-friendly coaching or

  • interested in adaptive tennis programs.

With a focus on accessibility and quality coaching, it's the easiest way to enjoy tennis.

  • Qualified, accredited coaches 
    Our coaches have a deep understanding of coaching best practices and safety standards.  

  • First Aid certified 
    Your safety is of the utmost importance should something happen during a lesson. 

  • Comprehensive screening
    All our coaches have undergone a National Police Check and Working with Children Check.

  • Continuous development
    Our coaches have access to courses, workshops, networking events and resources to enhance their coaching.

The cost of a tennis lesson varies depending on the type of program, lesson duration and whether it’s a group or private session. Private sessions typically cost more as they offer personalised coaching tailored to your requirements and the coach is able to focus solely on your progress.

The type of court or surface you play on can influence your game. It affects your speed, the way the ball bounces and your overall strategy. We have access to a range of court surface types, including hard courts, clay courts, grass courts and synthetic surfaces. Whether you're training or enjoying a casual hit with friends, you can select a surface that best suits your playing style.

Yes, many of our venues offer wheelchair-accessible courts designed to support inclusive play. These courts provide accessible entry points, so wheelchair players can get in and out of the court easily and safely. It is recommended that you speak with your local venue before making a booking. Start your search and find a court.

Every venue has its own pricing system. Some venues require you to book the court for the full hour, other venues allow you to book in half-hourly blocks. Some venues also offer non-peak period pricing, so you can pay less during the off-peak period.

Some venues do have tennis racquets available for hire and tennis balls for purchase. It’s always best to plan ahead and check with your local venue directly.

Find and book tennis today

Find a coach Book a court
Tennis Australia Participation Campaign photo shoot, Court Hire, Cardio Tennis and Hot Shots Tennis in Melbourne, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ KIT HASELDEN