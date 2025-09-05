With more than 3000 courts Australia-wide, our booking platform makes it easy to find a court near you – whether you're in a major city or a regional town.

Our qualified coaches offer a range of programs to suit players of all ages, skill levels and abilities. Whether you're:

a beginner and want to learn the basics

looking to refine your technique

searching for kid-friendly coaching or

interested in adaptive tennis programs.

With a focus on accessibility and quality coaching, it's the easiest way to enjoy tennis.