With more than 3000 courts Australia-wide, our booking platform makes it easy to find a court near you – whether you're in a major city or a regional town.
Our qualified coaches offer a range of programs to suit players of all ages, skill levels and abilities. Whether you're:
a beginner and want to learn the basics
looking to refine your technique
searching for kid-friendly coaching or
interested in adaptive tennis programs.
With a focus on accessibility and quality coaching, it's the easiest way to enjoy tennis.
Qualified, accredited coaches
Our coaches have a deep understanding of coaching best practices and safety standards.
First Aid certified
Your safety is of the utmost importance should something happen during a lesson.
Comprehensive screening
All our coaches have undergone a National Police Check and Working with Children Check.
Continuous development
Our coaches have access to courses, workshops, networking events and resources to enhance their coaching.
The cost of a tennis lesson varies depending on the type of program, lesson duration and whether it’s a group or private session. Private sessions typically cost more as they offer personalised coaching tailored to your requirements and the coach is able to focus solely on your progress.
The type of court or surface you play on can influence your game. It affects your speed, the way the ball bounces and your overall strategy. We have access to a range of court surface types, including hard courts, clay courts, grass courts and synthetic surfaces. Whether you're training or enjoying a casual hit with friends, you can select a surface that best suits your playing style.
Yes, many of our venues offer wheelchair-accessible courts designed to support inclusive play. These courts provide accessible entry points, so wheelchair players can get in and out of the court easily and safely. It is recommended that you speak with your local venue before making a booking. Start your search and find a court.
Every venue has its own pricing system. Some venues require you to book the court for the full hour, other venues allow you to book in half-hourly blocks. Some venues also offer non-peak period pricing, so you can pay less during the off-peak period.
Some venues do have tennis racquets available for hire and tennis balls for purchase. It’s always best to plan ahead and check with your local venue directly.