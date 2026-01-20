AO broadcast transformed…everything, everywhere

Australian Open 2026 is being beamed around the world 24/7 for all 15 days of main draw.

This is just one of a range of broadcast and content initiatives designed to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for fans worldwide.

“We revel in designing a world-class experience for everyone who comes to the Australian Open, however the vast majority of our fans consume the AO via our many broadcast and content streams across multiple platforms,” Tennis Australia Chief Content Officer Darren Pearce said.

“That’s why we’re obsessed with constantly evolving, expanding what we offer, finding new ways to tell stories and creating fresh and exciting content consumption experiences.

“We’re always looking for ways to keep fans hooked, whether it’s through striking visuals, data-driven storylines or technology that brings them closer to the action, AO26 is about elevating the tennis, the stage and the player – entertainment, culture and connection on a global scale.”

New initiatives for AO26 include:

24-hour world feed

For the first time, the AO is offering a continuous 24-hour world feed across all 15 days of the main draw, ensuring fans in every time zone can access the best matches and moments each day, a move that provides more than 180 additional hours of content for broadcast partners.

Tennis transformed

Renowned artist and designer Es Devlin, the powerhouse behind theatre and concert productions for the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, has joined forces with the AO to transform the presentation of the sport.

As the world’s best players perform on one of the most prestigious stages in the tennis, their journey to Rod Laver Arena is illuminated with visuals of the sun and sea of Australia - the original inspiration for the AO’s iconic blue courts, the past champions who paved their way, and the players’ own reflections.

This is the first step in a three-year project designed to shine a spotlight on the players and to showcase tennis as a work of art. Fans are captivated by an immersive sound and light show, beginning in the stadium and tracking the players as they journey through a reimagined Walk of Champions onto the spectacular stage that is Rod Laver Arena. In a first for Grand Slam Tennis, the players walk on court through individual entrances.

AONOW!

Building on the success of AO BlueZone that debuted at AO25, AONOW! introduces a fast-paced editorial style, jumping between the most suspense-filled action, set and match points, press conferences, and breaking news, offering a balcony view of the entire event. AONOW! is a second plug-and-play broadcast offering that keeps viewers around the world up to date with in-vision hosting, analysis and guest appearances.

AO Live Music Festival

In a significant expansion of event coverage, TA is producing high-quality post-production coverage of the AO Live Festival. Helping connect tennis with adjacent audiences, the five days of performances on John Cain Arena will be captured, with final edits and raw materials shared with artists for release on their own platforms and AO YouTube.

AO Animated

The innovative alternative live broadcast that made global headlines during Australian Open 2025 is back. By integrating skeletal tracking data and animated characters, this mixed-reality experience is captivating a new generation of tennis fans, making the sport more accessible and engaging. And for 2026, AO Animated will be available through broadcast partners ESPN, Eurosport and Stan Sport.

Pod Laver Arena

Yes, it’s Pod Laver Arena, the tennis podcast you never knew you needed. It’s tennis news, hot gossip and a bevy of unforced errors, hosted by comedians Mike Goldstein and Lizzy Hoo, chatting to the world’s best players and exploring the AO with an ‘all access pass’. Available wherever you get your podcasts.

AO BLUEZONE

Internet superstars Elle Ray and Louis Hanson are joined by sports presenter James Tzanoudakis to host the show streaming live to YouTube, TikTok and Tennis Plus every night of the AO.

AO BLUEZONE targets the non-traditional tennis viewer, those keen on the vibes as much as the tennis. It's like your all-access pass to everything that makes the AO so much more than just a tennis tournament. The hosts take you behind the scenes, face off in unique challenges and are joined by players, content creators and super fans to ensure you’ve got the best seat in the house.

Expanded commentary

The depth of AO’s broadcast coverage continues to grow, with English commentary feeds expanded to seven courts. Tennis Australia's host broadcast commentary team – a 55+ team of hosts, leads, experts and reporters, includes the likes of Tim Henman, Mark Petchey, Andrea Petkovic, Daniela Hantuchova, Laura Robson, Robbie Koenig, Chanda Rubin, Chris Stubbs, John Fitzgerald, Ryan Harrison, Rennae Stubbs, Brad Stine and Coco Vandeweghe.

Amped up angles

Every angle of the on-court action is captured using world-leading camera technology including drones, Spidercam, Flycam, technocranes, comet cameras, steadicams, FX6 and high-frame-rate dreamchip cameras.

A new multi-array rail cam has also been integrated to the RLA coverage with the MOJO camera system providing new angles, augmented replays and showcasing data-led narratives.

Higher definition

The AO coverage is now produced in industry leading picture quality UHD on Rod Laver Arena and 1080p HDR native production format – delivering the highest-quality viewing experience.

The RLA UHD signal is available on selected rights-holder platforms including Stan Sport, SkyNZ and Eurosport.

Broadcast studios onsite

Nine (Primary & GEM), ESPN (USA), Tennis Channel (USA), WOWOW (Japan) and Tennis Australia (World Feed & AONOW!) all operate dedicated studios onsite during AO 2026, bringing fans closer to the event. Eurosport and TNT host live shows from around the grounds while 16 international crews capture colour around the grounds for the global audience.

These innovations are revolutionising how audiences experience the tournament, whether onsite, online and across global platforms.