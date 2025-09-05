How to play
Tennis starts with a racquet, a ball and a few simple rules and builds from there. You’ll learn what gear to bring, how the court is laid out and what each point involves, from serve to score.
Get ready to play
You don’t need much to begin, but the right gear makes a big difference. A racquet that suits your grip, tennis balls that match your pace and shoes built for movement help you feel more in control from your first hit. From there, understanding how the court works and how each point plays out makes everything feel more familiar, fast.
What you need to get started
Getting started is easier when your gear feels right. Most beginners look for a racquet that is easy to swing, shoes that support movement and balls that match their pace. The right setup helps you focus on learning and enjoy your first few hits.
- Racquet that suits your grip and swing.
- Low-compression balls that match your pace.
- Shoes with good grip and lateral support.
- Clothes you can move in, plus water and sunscreen.
Choosing your gear
Racquet
Most beginners start with a basic forehand grip, often described as “shaking hands with the racquet.” A lightweight frame with a larger head size makes it easier to connect with the ball. Look for a grip size that feels comfortable in your hand. Coaches or retailers can help you find the right fit.
- Lightweight (under 285 grams).
- Head size between 100–115 square inches.
- Grip sizes usually range from 0 to 5.
- Composite materials like graphite and fibreglass absorb shock.
- Avoid small, heavy racquets. They’re harder to control.
- Most Australian retailers list head size in square inches. Coaches often recommend midplus or oversize frames for new players.
Tennis balls
The type of ball you use affects how fast it moves, how high it bounces and how easy it is to control. Slower balls help beginners build timing and confidence.
- Low-compression balls bounce slower and stay lower.
- Colour-coded options match ball speed to skill level.
- Stage 3 (red), Stage 2 (orange), Stage 1 (green).
- Beginner-friendly brands include Wilson, Head and Dunlop.
Shoes
Footwork is a big part of tennis, and the right shoes make it easier to move safely and stay balanced. Tennis shoes are built for quick changes of direction and grip on court surfaces.
- Designed for side-to-side movement and court grip.
- Runners or cross trainers are okay for short term.
- Tennis shoes offer better grip and lateral support.
Clothing
Wear clothes that let you move freely and stay cool. Bring water and sunscreen, courts heat up quickly, especially in summer.
- Lightweight, breathable fabrics.
- Shoes with good grip.
- Sun protection and hydration.
Understanding the tennis court
A tennis court might look confusing at first, but every line has a purpose. Once you understand what they mean, the court becomes a guide, helping you know where to stand, serve and aim.
Court layout
- The court is a rectangle, split in half by a net.
- The baseline is the long line at the back. It’s where most points begin.
- You stand behind the baseline to start each point.
- Try to hit the ball over the net and land it inside the lines.
- If the ball lands outside the lines, the point is out. If it touches any part of a line, it’s considered in.
Centre mark
- A small notch in the middle of the baseline.
- Helps you position yourself when serving.
- Acts as a visual anchor once you know it’s there.
Service boxes
- Two rectangles near the net that show where your serve should land.
- Each side of the court has a left and right box.
- You must serve diagonally into the opposite box.
- You switch sides after each point.
Singles and doubles court lines
- Sidelines run along the length of the court and define its width.
- Singles matches use the inner sidelines.
- Doubles matches use the full width, including the outer lanes.
- These outer lanes are called tramlines and give doubles teams more space to move and aim.
How a point is played
Every point begins with a serve. You don’t need power, just placement, rhythm and a feel for the court. Most beginners feel comfortable rallying after just a few sessions. It’s all about practice and timing.
Serving
- Start with a simple underarm serve to build accuracy.
- Stand behind the baseline, beside the centre mark.
- Serve diagonally into the opposite service box.
- You have two chances to get the serve in. If both miss, it’s a double fault.
- If your serve hits the net but lands in, it’s called a let. Replay the point.
- Switch sides after each point.
Rallying and strokes
- A rally is when players hit the ball back and forth.
- Aim for the middle of the court to stay in play.
- Let the ball bounce once before hitting it.
- You’ll learn to move and react as the rally builds.
Most rallies are made up of forehands and backhands.
- A forehand is hit with your dominant hand on the same side of your body.
- A backhand is hit on the opposite side, either with one or both hands on the racquet.
How tennis scoring works
Tennis scoring follows a consistent rhythm. Once you learn it, it’s easy to follow.
Point sequence
- Love (zero), 15, 30, 40, Game.
- If both players reach 40: Deuce.
- After deuce, a player must win two points in a row to win the game.
Set structure
- A set includes multiple games.
- First to six games, with a two game lead, wins the set.
- Most matches are best of three sets.
Learn more about the scoring system.
Common tennis terms
Tennis has a language of its own. As you play, the meaning behind each term becomes clearer. The words shape how you understand rallies, scoring and movement on court.
- Advantage: When a player wins a point after deuce and is one point away from winning the game.
- Baseline: The back line of the court. Players usually stand behind it to serve and rally.
- Deuce: When both players reach 40 points. From here, a player must win two points in a row to win the game.
- Fault: A serve that misses the correct service box. Two faults in a row result in a double fault and the opponent wins the point.
- Let: A serve that touches the net but still lands in the correct box. The point is replayed.
- Rally: A sequence of shots exchanged between players during a point.
- Volley: A shot hit before the ball bounces, often used near the net.
Building confidence on court
Most beginners feel confident rallying after just a few sessions. You’ll learn faster than you expect, especially with a friend or coach to guide you.
- Missed shots are part of learning. Everyone starts somewhere.
- Focus on contact and consistency, not winning.
- Celebrate small wins. A clean hit, a longer rally, a good serve.
- Tennis builds coordination, fitness and confidence over time.
As you progress, you’ll start exploring different shots like drop shots, volleys and topspin. Each adds variety and strategy to your game.