How to play

Racquet

Most beginners start with a basic forehand grip, often described as “shaking hands with the racquet.” A lightweight frame with a larger head size makes it easier to connect with the ball. Look for a grip size that feels comfortable in your hand. Coaches or retailers can help you find the right fit.

Lightweight (under 285 grams).

Head size between 100–115 square inches.

Grip sizes usually range from 0 to 5.

Composite materials like graphite and fibreglass absorb shock.

Avoid small, heavy racquets. They’re harder to control.

Most Australian retailers list head size in square inches. Coaches often recommend midplus or oversize frames for new players.

Tennis balls

The type of ball you use affects how fast it moves, how high it bounces and how easy it is to control. Slower balls help beginners build timing and confidence.

Low-compression balls bounce slower and stay lower.

Colour-coded options match ball speed to skill level.

Stage 3 (red), Stage 2 (orange), Stage 1 (green).

Beginner-friendly brands include Wilson, Head and Dunlop.

Shoes

Footwork is a big part of tennis, and the right shoes make it easier to move safely and stay balanced. Tennis shoes are built for quick changes of direction and grip on court surfaces.

Designed for side-to-side movement and court grip.

Runners or cross trainers are okay for short term.

Tennis shoes offer better grip and lateral support.

Clothing

Wear clothes that let you move freely and stay cool. Bring water and sunscreen, courts heat up quickly, especially in summer.