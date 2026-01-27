AO 2026 Wheelchair Championships: Five Aussies take to the singles court

With the Australian Open 2026 Wheelchair Championships starting tomorrow, there are some enticing match-ups featuring five Aussies in both the quad and singles events.

Leading up to the event, all the players were on-site to share their thoughts on the opening day of play.

In his opening quad wheelchair singles match, two-time Paralympic medallist Heath Davidson is playing rising star, and fellow Aussie, Benjamin Wenzel.

Davidson vividly remembers the day his 18-year-old rival got his start in tennis seven years ago.

“He's an absolute legend. I was actually there when Ben Wenzel first hit a tennis ball. I flew up to Cairns to do some things with one of our retired players Keegan Oh-Chee,” Davidson said.

“And then he played his first tennis ball when we went to his school. We've got a photo that he keeps showing me. It's crazy to think that I met him when he was 11 and now he's 18. And I'm about to play him at the Australian Open. It's awesome.”

While experience is on his side, being 20 years older than Wenzel, Davidson is expecting a tough battle from his young compatriot.

“Hopefully I can get it done, but he's a lot younger and a lot fitter, and I'm getting old and a bit long in the tooth. I’m going to go out there and just give it my best go,” he said.

Wenzel described Davidson as an idol of his growing up.

When faced with the prospect of playing his mentor in the first round, Wenzel shared a funny interaction he had with Davidson.

“I talked to Heath just after the draw ceremony and we kind of laughed and reminisced because the first time I met him was in 2017 and we have this photo of me with him and I’m half as tall as him in the wheelchair,” he joked.

“Who would have [thought] that last year we played doubles in the US. And then this year, we're playing the first round of the Australian Open quad draw together. So really, it's kind of a full circle moment for me.”

Going into the match, Wenzel has a simple mantra that he believes will get him over the line.

“I'm going in very confident with my level of tennis that I've played this week. I put on my board the goals that I had for 2026 was just to play good tennis and that's how I'm going to take it. One ball at a time, one point at a time.”

Sixteen-year-old young gun Jin Woodman is another star on the rise.

Featuring in his second AO main draw appearance, Woodman has big ambitions for 2026.

“I'm trying to aim for all four Grand Slams this year,” Woodman said.

“I was fortunate last year to make the Australian Open and US Open. I'm playing the best tennis I can so far in 2026. And my results are, if you do some digging, my ranking is going up and up.”

Opening his Grand Slam campaign against world No.1 Niels Vink — who is looking to complete the career Slam at AO 2026 — Finn Broadbent faces a stern challenge but is looking forward to it.

“At first when it popped up on the screen of the draw, I was ‘Ah, damn it’, but you’ve got to look at it as an opportunity,” Broadbent said.

“Playing the best of the best on the biggest stage is pretty incredible. I’ve probably been striking the ball as best as I ever have in these two weeks leading up. I’m looking forward to getting out there and fighting like a ‘Demon’ or an Alcaraz and just trying to hunt down every ball and give my best effort.”

In the wheelchair singles event, Aussie wildcard Anderson Parker is also facing a stiff test against British AO 2016 champion Gordon Reid, but is confident with his preparation leading into the match.

“It will be a big ask to win but this is the year that I have everything together to push him. If I stick to my strategies and keep doing the things that I've been doing, I feel like I’ve got a really good chance to get over the line,” Parker said.

“I had a good exposure to him at the Brisbane International in doubles with Martin de la Puente and myself against Gordon [Reid] and Alfie [Hewett]. They are the best doubles pair in the world so it was good to have that exposure.”

The wheelchair main-draw action starts on Wednesday 28 January.