Coaching for kids
Coaching gives kids more than just technique. Qualified coaches and programs grow your child’s skills, resilience, confidence and lifelong movement.
Find the right coaching for your child
Our coaches adapt to your child’s age, experience and goals. Whether they play for fun, fitness or competition, each session stays challenging, rewarding and enjoyable. We work closely with parents to share feedback, celebrate milestones and keep motivation high.
Coaching programs support every stage, from picking up a racquet for the first time to building competitive skills.
It’s important to find the right coach to support your child’s goals, build their confidence and help them enjoy learning every step of the way.
What makes a great coach?
Choosing the right coach can shape your whole tennis experience. Look for someone who matches your goals and personality.
Things to consider:
Qualifications and experience
Coaches may specialise in different groups, from Hot Shots Tennis kids to Cardio Tennis for adults. For children, choose someone who supports their development and growth.
Coaching style
Some are structured and goal-focused. Others are relaxed and fun. Choose a style that motivates you or suits your child.
Programs offered
Private lessons, Cardio Tennis, holiday programs or match-play coaching – the right program matters.
Communication
A great coach listens, explains clearly and builds confidence with regular feedback.
Facilities and convenience
Good courts, flexible scheduling and a convenient location help make tennis part of your routine.
Questions to ask when choosing a coach
Not sure where to start? These prompts can help you find a coach who suits your goals, personality and experience, whether it’s for your child, yourself or someone you’re supporting.
What experience do you have with players like me or my child?
What’s your coaching style or philosophy?
How do you tailor lessons for different skill levels or personalities?
Do you offer trial sessions or allow parents to watch?
How do you provide feedback or track progress?
What types of programs do you offer (for example, Hot Shots Tennis, Match Play and Cardio Tennis)?
How do you create an inclusive environment (such as LGBTQIA+, All Abilities or First Nations)?
What experience do you have supporting girls and young women to stay in tennis?
Why choose a Tennis Australia-accredited coach?
Not all tennis coaches are created equal. When you choose a Tennis Australia-accredited coach, you're choosing someone who:
holds a current Working with Children Check
coaches at a Safe Club with a safeguarding policy and child commitment statement
is supported by a designated Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO)
has completed training to help keep children and young people safe
undergoes appropriate screening and safety checks
follows our Coaches Code of Conduct.