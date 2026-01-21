Hunter is determined to become main-draw mainstay after AO 2026 defeat

Struggling to find her rhythm on the WTA Tour after an achilles rupture, Storm Hunter nearly ended her singles career.

The 31-year-old was prepared to quit singles and focus solely on her doubles career in September 2025 if a practice session with world No.3 Coco Gauff in Beijing did not provide a glimmer of hope.

“I had a practice with (Coco) lined up, and I was like, if she completely destroys me in this practice and I feel like I’m completely outplayed, I’m done with singles,” Hunter said.

“This is obviously a world-class player. If it’s terrible, I’m done. This is going to be my test for myself, and I went out, had a really good practice with Coco.

“We played some points, and even just the hitting, the ball striking, I was like, ‘actually, I feel OK’. It was very relaxed, but I feel more confident in myself. I’ve still got some stuff that I can keep using and keep going.”

And keep going, she did. On Wednesday afternoon, Hunter’s first Grand Slam main-draw singles run since returning from injury in February 2025 came to an end after a second-round loss to American Hailey Baptiste 6-2 6-1 at Australian Open 2026.

Ranked world No.367 entering the tournament, the West Australian southpaw advanced through qualifying at a major for the fifth time in her career, before defeating world No.40 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to record her biggest win at a Grand Slam. It's a run Hunter is still trying to comprehend.

“Looking back, it’s still a bit crazy. It’s like I can’t believe I did that. Qualifying for a Slam is not easy, even when you are playing the best tennis of your life,” she said.

“Obviously, it’s never fun losing, and not just losing, but just feeling like I got completely outplayed today … but at the same time, I’m not going to complain about playing five singles matches at a Grand Slam. I’m very happy to have had those experiences. And the main thing, my body feels really good.”

More Grand Slam appearances are on the horizon for Hunter as she continues to develop confidence in her singles game. With an enhanced ability to analyse a match through her commentary stint during AO 2025, she believes direct entry into the singles draw in 2027 is a possibility.

“Honestly, the main goal is I want to be in the main draw here next year and not have to go through the stress of qualifying,” she said. “I think I’m actually kind of close to that level.

“I think in a way I’m a better player in terms of how I’m analysing matches. Even my coach has mentioned that to me. I’m kind of seeing the court a bit better and understanding what’s going on and being able to adjust quicker to what my opponents are doing.

“Those experiences (commentating) actually helped me. I think for sure I can get better.”