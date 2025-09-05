UTR and tennis ratings

Navigate the world of tennis competitions. Familiarise yourself with the different types of tennis ratings, including the UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), the world's official tennis rating.

Alexei Popyrin prepares to serve on court with the UTR Rating & ITF World Tennis Number logos in the foreground

Explore UTR

The UTR has been designed to enhance your tennis experience by providing level-based play. Playing against an opponent with a similar skill level often leads to an enjoyable match. Learn more about what the UTR is, how it works, and which Australian players have the highest UTR Rating.

How to get started

Playing competitive tennis is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Follow these easy steps and start competing today.

World Tennis Number (WTN)

This global rating system is now a key requirement for entry to ITF-sanctioned events.

Learn more
Maya Joint serving with ITF World Tennis Number logo

Explore the Competitive Play Calendar

Whether you're a player or a fan, stay in the loop with our year-round calendar, covering both local and international tournaments.

Access calendar
A pair of girl's doubles players on the same time high fiving each other.