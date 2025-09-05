School programs
Partner with us to deliver fun, inclusive tennis programs your students will love.
Find the right tennis program
Looking to introduce tennis at your school? Our flexible, curriculum-aligned programs suit primary and secondary schools, offering in-class delivery, after-school coaching and teacher support.
School Ambassador Program
Designed to get you started, our ambassador program provides you with access to the online learning platform as well as a hard copy of the schools resource.
Partnership Program
For schools who want to deliver tennis in HPE or PDHPE (min. 4 weeks/year). Program links you with a local tennis club/coach as well as provides curriculum resources adopting a Game Sense Approach, teacher PD, student tools and equipment support.
Before and after-school coaching
Fun, inclusive sessions led by qualified coaches – a great way to get students active outside of school hours.
Frequently asked questions
To join, you’ll need to include tennis in the Health and Physical Education curriculum for at least four weeks a year. We'll provide tennis teacher resources and clear guidelines to support you.
We also recommend that you complete professional development to support you with your delivery if you are a teacher. We also encourage you to connect with your local tennis club to keep students playing or support you with your delivery.
Yes, both primary and secondary tennis programs align with the Australian Curriculum: Health and Physical Education, covering key areas like Personal, Social and Community Health (PSCH) and Movement and Physical Activity (MPA).
It builds decision-making and movement skills through fun, game-based activities. The focus on tactical play and skill development keeps lessons engaging and relevant to how students learn best.
Create an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers girls to participate. Offer opportunities during school and after-school programs and provide engaging resources to increase their involvement.